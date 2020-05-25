Old lists of Leon Russell homes and studios in Hollywood Hills

The Hollywood Hills home, which the late musician-composer Leon Russell used as a recording studio, sold for $ 1.398 million.

The green-hued ranch-style house is where Russell lived and recorded in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Moody Blues and singer-songwriter Marc Benno, as well as guitarists from blues Albert and Freddie King were among those to record with the multi-instrumentalist at home, who was known as Skyhill Studios.

This is also where Russell recorded some of his own studio albums, including his first solo album, “Leon Russell”, including Joe Cocker, Mick Jagger, Buddy Harman, Eric Clapton and Ringo Starr.

Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr and Joe Cocker are among those to record with Russell at the Hollywood Hills home, known as Skyhill Studios. (Daniel Dahler)

Looking like something straight out of a time capsule, the 2,892 square foot home has a rock-walled fireplace in the living room, a den, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Lush landscaping surrounds a courtyard patio.

Russell, who died in 2016 at 74, was a genre musician who played piano rock, blues, gospel and country music. As a songwriter, his successes include “A Song for You”, “Tight Rope” and “This Masquerade”. As a producer, he worked on albums for artists such as Cocker and Bob Dylan.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

The property was last sold in 1972 for $ 60,000, according to public records.

Jeff Yarbrough and Wendy Cortese of Keller Williams Realty hold the list.