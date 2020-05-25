Not all restaurants support a 15% delivery charge limit

In an unexpected move, more than 20 Los Angeles restaurants, including Canter’s, Sichuan Impression and Sweetfin, signed a petition against a City Council proposal to cap third-party delivery application fees.

This is a position that directly opposes many other restaurant owners, who have criticized delivery apps for charging them commission fees of up to 30%. This is particularly shameful, they said, at a time when restaurants are paralyzed by the forced closure of their dining rooms.

The petition comes weeks after Los Angeles city councilor Mitch O’Farrell offered a prescription this would set a delivery charge cap of 15% per order during the COVID-19 pandemic; San Francisco and New York have already adopted similar measures. The proposal is expected to be discussed at a Los Angeles city council meeting on Wednesday.

Restaurant owners who oppose the proposal say they fear that capping commissions will hurt their business. Indeed, with the drop in revenue from fees, delivery application companies have warned that they may be forced to compensate by reducing services, the wages of their drivers, or increasing the fees paid by guests. In the latter case, diners could then choose not to place orders, which would have a negative impact on restaurants.

In some cases, delivery apps may choose to completely withdraw from the Los Angeles market.

“I am writing to you today to firmly oppose any measure that caps the commissions agreed to by the on-demand delivery network companies and my restaurant,” reads the petition, which also includes signatures from Namsan in Koreatown, El Indio Mexicano at Yorba Linda, Fat Sal’s Deli in Hollywood and Hollywood Pizza Cafe. “These companies have been a lifeline for customers in the COVID-19 response, and changing a working system increases uncertainty and worry at a time when I am fighting everyday for the survival of my company.”

The petition was facilitated by Postmates after “business owners contacted us to see what they could do to support us,” said a spokesperson for Postmates. On Friday, the petition was sent to members and officials of Los Angeles City Council and highlighted the complicated nature of the delivery app industry: restaurant owners feel taken advantage of, diners complain about pricing. too high delivery and the application companies claim that they too are hardly make any money .

Canter’s Deli owner Marc Canter said he couldn’t see how it was possible to lower fees without getting money out of someone else’s pocket, and expressed concern about the fact that the government is involved in the way companies set their prices.

“Sure everyone wants a discount, but how?” he said. “Where are they going to find the money that provides their platform and hires drivers? It would be the same as the government telling Ford Motors that they have to start producing cars and make $ 3,000 from now. “

Canter said it would only support the rate cap during the pandemic if the government made up the difference for delivery app companies. He suggested that apps should follow up if a customer was referred to an app via a restaurant website and cut fees on those occasions.

Kelly Xiao, co-owner of Sichuan Impression, was concerned that delivery drivers would experience cut wages, or fewer orders to be picked, if fees were capped at 15%.

“A 15% fee is certainly helpful to restaurants during this difficult time, but I don’t know what the cost and profit margin of these delivery app companies is,” she said. “I appreciate that they have recently offered many job opportunities to people who have lost their jobs.”

If the rate cap is approved, Postmates, the city’s most popular third-party ordering app according to the Second Share data collection site , hinted that it could stop offering delivery as well as many of the other restaurant services it provides, including data analytics and marketing.

“We will have to turn off the opportunity to partner with these restaurants,” said Vikrum Aiyer, the company’s vice president of public policy and strategic communications.

Postmates, which negotiates fees individually with restaurants, has more than 35,000 Los Angeles businesses on its platform and pays its employees $ 30 an hour, according to Aiyer. He brought a declared $ 400 million in revenue in 2018. Aiyer declined to comment on the San Francisco company’s profit margin.

“In 2019, we facilitated sales on behalf of local businesses of approximately $ 500 million, and a third of that went to employees for concerts,” said Aiyer. “The costs will have to be recovered somewhere. Customer costs may increase or workers’ wages may be reduced. “

Timesha Philips, owner of the Phatdaddy burger restaurant in south Los Angeles, has an exclusive delivery contract with Postmates. Last week, she reported $ 1,289 in sales and paid Postmates $ 315, a commission of almost 25%. However, Philips signed the petition.

“Reducing commissions would help me, but I’m already a small business and I don’t have enough income to be able to outsource my own delivery people,” she said. “I get so many commands from the app, especially during COVID-19. If I didn’t have a delivery platform to offer my products, I probably couldn’t even be in business. “

Postmates offers a “resilience fund for restaurants” as an alternative to the 15% ceiling. This would require transaction fees which would either be a fixed fee or a percentage on each transaction. The city would decide the amount of the fixed fee or the percentage, and determine whether customers or delivery applications would be responsible for paying it.

“In our vision, that would be what would be put on the customer side,” said Aiyer.

The royalty money would then be returned to restaurants, although Ayer did not specify how. Postmates also offers a model that would allow the city to prioritize certain geographic areas over others when distributing money as needed. Aiyer said he was in talks with the mayor of West Hollywood regarding the proposal.

“I would be in favor of that if there was a real system for determining who needed the money and who didn’t,” said Sweetfin co-founder Seth Cohen. “If there is an option for a customer to spend an additional 2.5% or 3%, it is really a negligible amount.”

The poke bowl chain, which also has an exclusive delivery contract with Postmates, has 10 locations in southern California. Cohen believes that the cost of having to hire and manage your own delivery fleet will be just as, if not more, expensive than using third-party applications.

Xiao said the apps could help other restaurants.

“They could improve the speed of delivery, the quality of service and the security of the system,” she said.

Georgette Powell, who owns Mel’s Fish Shack in West Adams, recently saw an increase in orders at his restaurant. It offers delivery via several applications, including Uber Eats, Postmates and DoorDash, and sent a separate letter to city councilor Herb Wesson on May 5, opposing the cap on fees.

“We are paying a fair price to those who kept us viable in these difficult times,” he said. “In 38 years of operations, we have neither needed nor requested such government intervention.”