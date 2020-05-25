New Zealand earthquake: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern filmed during a live television interview responding to the earthquake

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern Barely skipped a beat when an earthquake struck in a live television interview Monday morning. She interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what was going on at the capital’s parliamentary complex, Wellington.

“We’re just going to have a little earthquake here Ryan, a pretty decent shake here,” she said, looking up and around the room. “But, uh, if you see things moving behind me.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern filmed by 5.8 magnitude earthquake near the capital Wellington (no immediate damage reported) pic.twitter.com/5zq64ud0rb – Peter Martinez (@rePetePro) May 24, 2020

New Zealand sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is sometimes called the Trembling Islands for its frequent earthquakes.

Monday’s 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit the ocean about 62 miles northeast of Wellington, according to the US Geological Survey

The earthquake struck just before 8 a.m. and was felt by thousands of New Zealanders who were preparing to start their work weeks. It was strong enough to shake food off the shelves and stop the train services.

However, no major damage or injury has been reported.

Ardern continued his interview, telling the host that the shaking had stopped.

“We’re fine Ryan,” she said. “I’m not in any hanging light, I feel like I’m in a structurally healthy place.”

A 2011 earthquake in the city of Christchurch killed 185 people and destroyed much of the city center. The city continues to rebuild.