NASA and SpaceX launch new era of commercial crewed spaceflight

Nine years ago last July, American astronauts left planet Earth from American soil, when Atlantis took off.

The last mission of the space shuttle era carried a special payload: a small American flag. Since then, it has been a sentimental event, floating above the Earth.

“It was a good way to say simply,” Hey, the next time someone steals something from the United States, this flag will be there waiting for them, “said astronaut Doug Hurley, who flew the shuttle during this mission.

But no one knew how or when.

Nine years ago, an American flag was brought to the International Space Station on the last flight of the space shuttle. CBS News



Correspondent Mark Strassmann asked, “Did you think the person who could bring this flag home could be you?”

“Absolutely not!” he’s laughing. “I didn’t think I was going to fly again necessarily, let alone potentially be the guy who goes up and gets it.”

But it looks like Hurley will have that chance after all. On Wednesday, he and astronaut Bob Behnken will embark on a historic mission from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They will board a SpaceX rocket and embark on a new era of commercial and human spaceflight.

“I think the most exciting thing about this mission, for Doug and me, is to bring that ability and hopefully inspire another generation of engineers and scientists to challenge themselves and try to do great things like our nation does, “said Behnken.

A simulated view of a reusable SpaceX Dragon space capsule detaching from the launch rocket. SpaceX



When the shuttle retired in 2011, NASA astronauts had only one way to access space: hitchhiking on a Russian Soyuz rocket.

“The partnership is strong, but we don’t want addiction,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.

“Part of that American pride,” said Strassmann.

“Prestige. I like to use the word prestige,” said Bridenstine. “Large nations should be able to launch their own astronauts into space.”

So, in 2014, NASA hired Elon Musk’s Boeing and SpaceX to be their Uber and Lyft at the space station. For NASA, this is a more cost-effective way and allows the agency to focus on the science of deep space exploration.

SpaceX defeated Boeing by being the first to fly. Its design has a feeling of “Back to the future” and a new flashy technology everywhere.

Strassmann said, “It has been described as a flying iPhone.”

“It’s a pretty big iPhone, though!” Said Behnken. “Three touch screens in front of you. So I would at least give it the credit of being an iPad!”

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken learn about the controls of SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, which will transport them to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s commercial crew program. SpaceX / NASA



SpaceX has a track record; they have already completed 19 missions bringing cargo to the space station, but this time, for the first time, the reusable rocket capsule will transport people.

Strassmann asked, “Do you have any reservations about flying for a company that has never put someone into space before?”

“I don’t think reservations are the right word,” replied Behnken. “I think what really concerns us, as you know, the graduates of the pilot pilot schools, is:” What does the plan look like? “You know, tell me the constitution we’re going to go through. Let’s examine the details of that, and when all of these things are done properly, we will be ready to fly from a human perspective.”

A SpaceX Dragon capsule, carrying cargo, sails over North Africa during its final approach to the International Space Station. NASA



“Does it mean anything to you, in this new era, to be the first?” asked Strassmann.

Hurley said, “After you come back and it’s been successful, you know, Bob and I can go hang out somewhere and have a beer and maybe then we can think about all these things, but it’s sort of, you are so hyper-focused on this and making it a success. “

Landing the modern SpaceX capsule on Earth will take a more retro approach – a splash, like the Apollo moon shots of the 1960s and 70s.

The mission, said Margaret Weitekamp, ​​space historian at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, “therefore has the potential to really be a way to bridge differences and bring people together.”

Weitekamp hopes this new era in space can help unite our polarized country, just as Apollo 11 did at the height of Vietnam.

“There is always something that moves the heart in a different way when you know you are looking at something through the eyes of another human being,” she said. “I think it puts us in their seats. We imagine we are looking through their eyes.”

A simulated view of a reusable SpaceX capsule docked at the International Space Station. After 19 unmanned journeys, a SpaceX capsule will transport humans this week for the first time. SpaceX



And, after months of COVID misery and fatigue, experiencing this feeling of wonder, riding the rocket with Behnken and Hurley.

After years of training, the astronauts arrived at the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, where they were greeted by a Bridenstine wearing a mask, something that during all the years of preparation no one could have expected.

“I think right now, in the midst of this pandemic, where people are struggling with maybe even a simple motivation, maybe people are concerned about the future, what NASA is so amazing to do is to bring people together and inspire them for a future that is brighter than today, “he said.



For more information:



Story produced by Miles Doran and Michelle Kessel. Publisher: Emanuele Secci.



See also: