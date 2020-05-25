Motivated by his son Beau, Joe Biden pledges to help veterans with health problems in burners

Throughout his presidential campaign, one of the most striking elements of Joe BidenThe call was his empathy. The personal tragedies he suffered inform his interactions with voters who also suffer losses. And his grief could also guide political decisions as commander-in-chief, providing assistance to veterans who may be suffering from service-related medical conditions – as he believes his son did.

With a familiar quiver in his voice, Biden regularly on the campaign trail shares the memories of his son Beau, died in 2015 of glioblastoma brain cancer. Sometimes Biden has explained in detail how he thinks his son’s cancer may be partly related to the large military base burn the pits during his 2009 service in the Iraq war.

“He volunteered to join the National Guard at 32 because he thought he had to go,” said Biden at a Service Employees International Union convention in October. “And because of the burn exposure – in my opinion, I can’t prove it yet – he came back with stage four glioblastoma.”

Biden’s precise language – “in my opinion, I can’t prove it yet” – seems to be intentional as he lends his voice to the ongoing and somewhat controversial debate over whether the burns have caused health problems sustainable to American veterans.

“We are not 20 years old”

As military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan have grown, the installations of larger burning pits on military bases have increased, rather than the smaller barrels of burning that had been used before. The pits were meant to remove everything from garbage to sensitive documents and even more dangerous materials.

“They’re as big as this auditorium,” Biden told an audience at CNN city hall in February, “it’s about 8 to 10 feet deep and they put everything in there that they want to get rid of and they don’t can’t leave them behind. from flammable fuel to plastics to all kinds of things. “

But in the middle of a war zone, concerns about burns were sometimes seen as secondary to other security concerns.

“You have dust storms, you have the enemy, you have all kinds of things going on that smoke in the air doesn’t really seem as important at the moment”, Jim Mowrer, who has linked friendship with Beau at Victory at the Iraq camp in 2009, CBS News said. Other times, Mowrer, 34, who is now co-chair of the veterans committee for Biden, said he tried to filter the air by wearing a face covering.

“The concern became more of a concern after we got home,” Beau’s director abroad, Command JAG Kathy Amalfitano, 59, told CBS News. Amalfitano said she remembers discussing the burns with Beau a few times, but added, “I know our thinking process was that it was part of the deployment.”

Biden was not the only one to believe that the burns had damaged the soldiers’ health.

Since 2014, more than 200,000 war veterans in Afghanistan and Iraq have registered in the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry managed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which details exposure to airborne hazards linked to the service of burner smoke and other pollution.

And while these veteran health issues seem to be widespread, the VA Politics recognizes only “temporary” irritation due to exposure to the home. Citing a series of studies, the ministry said that “research does not show signs of long-term health problems from exposure to burns. “

An ongoing study by National Jewish Health and funded by the Department of Defense is examining lung problems and has produced “a range of deployment-related illnesses,” lead researcher told CBS News last year. of the study, Dr. Cecile Rose. ” [The diseases] weren’t there before, and they’re clearly there after people have returned from these arid and extreme environments. “However, Rose warned that the results are complicated by other possible culprits, such as desert dust and diesel exhaust.

Veterans ‘advocates say that not enough is being done to respond to veterans’ health claims regarding burns.

From 2007 to 2018, the VA processed 11,581 disability claims that had “at least one condition related to home exposure,” said a department spokesperson. The New York Times Last year. However, the department only accepted 2,318 of these requests. The department said the others did not present any evidence related to military service or that the claim was not “officially diagnosed,” the Times noted.

The VA did not respond to CBS News’ request this week for updated figures.

“I always reject … the people in the VA administration who are trying to use” the perfect study “as a criterion to prove,” California medical representative and voice burn critic Raul Ruiz told CBS News. Ruiz criticized the VA’s use of long-term studies to validate clams.

“We are not 20 years old because then these veterans will die without the care they need,” said Ruiz.

A report Five years ago, a Defense Ministry inspector general said it was “untenable” for military personnel “to be more exposed to potentially harmful emissions from the use of open burners”. But the Supreme Court last year dismissed a lawsuit from the victims against the contractors who oversaw some of the burns.

“If these [burn pits] had happened in the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease and Control would have immediately corrected this problem, “said Iraq war veteran Jeremy Daniels, adding that he thought that the burns made him tied to a wheelchair.

“Agent Orange” today?

Biden on the campaign trail spoke of the health problems of Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange herbicide to explain the need to remedy burns.

“You were entitled to military compensation if you could prove that Agent Orange caused you immune system damage,” said Biden, emphasizing the word “prove” during a town hall meeting in Oskaloosa, in Iowa. “But you had to prove it and it’s very difficult to prove.”

After reading a book on burns detailing Beau’s case, Biden advocated lightening the burden of proof for veterans who say the burns harmed them in one way or another, such as he said it for the first time. PBS.

Biden has a plan which is pushing for congressional approval to expand the list of “presumptive conditions” – which means that veterans’ health conditions would be presumed to be causing burns, making them eligible for better VA health care. It also aims to extend the eligibility period for claims for toxic exposure conditions to five years after the one year and increase federal research by $ 300 million in part to focus on exposure to burn toxins.

This surge has intensified in recent years at Capitol Hill, and the bills are funding more research in the burns have already been signed by President Trump. The recent National Defense Authorization Law also obligatory the Department of Defense to implement a plan to phase out the burn wells and disclose the location of the wells still in operation. Closed incinerators are an alternative.

There were nine active military burns in the Middle East last year, according to the April 2019 Defense Ministry report on the Congress open fire shared with CBS News, although some supporters believe the actual number is more Student.

Some veterans have expressed doubts that recent efforts will increase assistance to burn-affected veterans, given the slowness of bureaucracy and concerns about rising health care costs. And others wonder if a Biden administration would act more decisively than the Obama administration, which focused mainly on long-term studies.

But Biden says that his motivation is much greater that the personal loss of his family, and that the “only sacred commitment” of the United States is to American soldiers.

“It is not because my son died …[he] went from very, very healthy, but he lived in the flowering of these burns for a long time. He died – it doesn’t affect him, “Biden told Oskaloosa.” But the point is, every veteran shouldn’t have to prove and wait for science to prove beyond doubt … We just need to change the way we think a little. “

May 30 will mark the fifth anniversary of Beau Biden’s death.