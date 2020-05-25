“I know it’s true” HBO: Juliette Lewis on Mark Ruffalo

Juliette Lewis first turned heads when she won the Golden Globe and Oscar nominations at 18 for her naive adolescent role in the 1991 Martin Scorsese film “Cape Fear”. Since then, the 46-year-old actress has embodied a multitude of memorable characters in film and television, from the cold psychopath of Oliver Stone’s 1994 film “Natural Born Killers” to an exciting healer of reiki in the 2018 series of HBO “Camping”. “

Now she plays Nedra Frank, a struggling student, in the limited HBO drama “I know it’s true.” The mini-series, which follows the parallel life of identical twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey (both played by Mark Ruffalo), is a heartbreaking story of ferocious brotherly love and crippling family secrets. The unstable Frank shakes Dominick when she is hired to translate the story of her Italian grandfather, changing his life and that of his brother, a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic. Lewis, of course, embraces his supporting role as an eccentric disruptor. Expect to see it then as a “Fox News-like” anchor in the movie “Breaking News in Yuba County”.

Lewis discussed comedy, staging and when to turn away from the whole drama, as well as what’s going on with his group, Juliette and the Licks. The following interview has been edited for clarity and condensed.

Juliette Lewis: I speak in long rambling sentences that I hope you will make work.

I’ll do my best. Thank goodness for digital recorders.

Lewis: I remember being younger and reading interviews that people had done with me and saying, “I don’t speak that way!” But do not worry. I was married to the way I said things at the time. Not now.

You’ve participated in dozens of movies and TV shows from the 1980s, but you still manage to choose unique roles.

Lewis: I hope I will never play the same person, but you always end up with the same feeling: “Oh, it was a role of Juliette Lewis. She alone could play that! Not so [laughs], but I’m glad if you read it that way. It’s about making bold choices or art. When you choose something that is potentially disastrous or demeaning, it is when you are looking for greatness. It is the potential to succeed or fail on a large scale.

Juliette Lewis gives a frantic performance of “Stand Back” during Fleetwood Mac Fest at the Fonda Theater on February 10, 2016. Read the review. (Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

Nedra is certainly a memorable character. It changes the game and an unholy mess.

Lewis: It is a smaller part, but it serves as a larger part [in] the story. Dominick tries to discover his family history and mythology, then has a bizarre event with Nedra. She enters history at a truly stressful time. I wanted to give her the energy to meet someone at the worst time; like in the most disastrous week you’ve had in the past five years. It’s here! She is a academic who tries to be highbrow but also has a chip on his shoulder. They meet in professional circumstances, but then we watch her slowly explode all her neurosis on him.

It’s phenomenal when Nedra shows up at her home, unexpectedly, high, ends up dancing in her living room, tries to seduce him, then accuses her of coming to see her. She is so out of control convincingly.

Lewis: Well, it’s the best art, right? You want to give the impression that they just created it all on the fly. Like it just happened. We had good moments of discovery and happy accidents like that on the set. As Nedra enters the bathroom, but the door accidentally locked. And so it became a thing, like “You locked the door!” It was not written [in the script]. The dance, however, you lean on your director. It’s like, “How do you want me to be buzzed?” Derek [Cianfrance] said, “Give it to me, then we’ll decide.”

The series, based on a novel by Wally Lamb, is beautifully written and directed by Cianfrance. It takes place like a film.

Lewis: It is really rare today to get on a plateau and work with people who are discovering, because everything is now a machine. Time is money and all that. Derek wanted to find out things you couldn’t have planned. It was really invigorating. It reminded me of jobs when I arrived, when there is so much joy in the [risk] of “Oh, yeah! Let’s just try this!

What productions are you talking about? Because you’ve been in many – “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”, “August: Osage County”.

Lewis: It reminded me of a Scorsese or Oliver Stone or Lasse Hallström set. Kathryn Bigelow, who was very structured, but in a different way. Mira Nair, where you are right, you will roll with the emotion of the scene and let the cameras follow. Derek said, “Just know that we’re making a six-hour film.” Which means it has all the flavor and feel of cinema. Normally, you don’t have a director for all episodes. But with Derek, it was just radical. One of his instructions was, “OK, now [mess] “He is rock and roll. He is punk. And he is smart. If most people did that, it would be a disaster.

Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis in ‘Natural Born Killers’, 1994. (Photo by Warner Brothers / Getty Images) (Archive photos / Getty Images)

Tackling mental illness on the screen is difficult, but the show manages it with respect and empathy.

Lewis: It’s so great that Dominick, who is the most “functional” brother, understands his brother’s plight, his mental illness. He gives his brother such compassion and understands what is bothering him. Even the gift of understanding in oneself can appease someone in a [volatile] moment, rather than judging them, like, “What are you talking about? No, it’s not real.” Giving someone the idea that what they feel, see and hear is valid is everything. What about Mark playing twins? It’s so ambitious.

How is it to try to work at the moment while sheltering at home?

Lewis: At first, we are all in shock. Hunker down! And then you realize what can be managed from your home. I do a lot of things through technology, which is, well … I always took breaks from my phone, news, all of these things before that happened. On the health side, I don’t like being married to a device. I’m married now, but I’m still trying to take breaks …

There are a lot of animated series and podcast series, dramatic stories. I just booked something that will be a dramatic podcast story. He’s a real character, Southern. And it’s a real Hollywood murder story.

It seems like you’re doing pretty well with locking. But are you worried about what comes next?

Lewis: I learned this phrase the other day: “Don’t surf in the future”. So I try not to go down into a rabbit hole like: “In a year, we are going to make social distancing and it is finished for us, for me and for the cinemas. It is the nail of the coffin! I try not to be too cursed and gloomy because I think we will readjust and understand it.

In general, however, are you picky about the roles you choose?

Lewis: There are many things to which I say no because it is an imitation of something I have already done. I don’t want to start over. And as you get older, you are really looking for an experience rather than a result, like “If I do this, it will give me that.” It is now a matter of trying to appreciate the process.

Meryl Streep, left, Julianne Nicholson and Juliette Lewis in “August: Osage County”. (Claire Folger / The Weinstein Co.)

Juliette and the Licks obviously can’t play at the moment. What do you do for music?

Lewis: Argh. I try. I have to play with my friend. We just did a cover and it was like “Ah, that feeling! I remember this feeling. “We did a cover of” House of the Rising Sun “. I’m so out of practice so I haven’t posted it. I want it to be better. But it felt good to do it. I was just trying to write a few songs. Someday I’ll come back on stage to do live music.

What else do you have on the horizon?

Lewis: I made a film with Tate Taylor called “Breaking News in Yuba County”. He has a cast of incredible women: Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina. I play a Southern Fox News-ish anchor. Prepare yourself for this visual: a blond bob, brightly colored and fitted dresses. Allison plays a sweet, low-self-esteem woman who aspires to be a news anchor. So that it comes out … soon. Yes for streaming services.

I look forward to seeing you as the Megyn Kelly guy.

Lewis: The hair alone is worth it.