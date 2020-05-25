How to watch tonight's `` Red Nose Day Special ''

NBC’s sixth “Red nose Day Special ”tonight will be a star-studded event.

The two-hour fundraising broadcast will be hosted by “This Is Us” stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley and will feature sketches, songs and short films about the children and the charities that will benefit from the donations.

Among the entertainment luminaries participating in the event are Julia Roberts, John Legend, OneRepublic, Paul Rudd, Sarah Silverman, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jim Gaffigan, Meghan Trainor, Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston , Blake Shelton, Jennifer Garner, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Ricky Gervais, Joel McHale, Stephen Merchant and Susan Kelechi-Watson.

The money raised from the television broadcast will go to children in need in the United States, Puerto Rico and impoverished communities around the world.

“Children living in poverty who needed help before the COVID-19 health crisis need help more than ever,” said NBC in a press release.

“As millions of families experience increased economic stress from illness, loss of jobs and business closings and school closings, the mission of the Red Nose campaign is more urgent than ever to guarantee vulnerable children access to food, housing, health care, education and more. Throughout the Red Nose campaign, the funds raised are intended to combat the impact of COVID-19 on children living in poverty and the organizations that support them. ”

The fundraising campaign started in the United Kingdom in 1988 and was launched in the United States in 2015. Donations are directed to groups such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Child’s Health Fund and Feeding America.

The event will kick off with “Celebrity Escape Room”, a “hilarious and energetic show” with Jack Black, Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott.

“Jack Black is the omniscient host and ‘Game Master’ who puts his famous friends to the test as they work together under intense pressure to beat time, unlocking a series of surprising puzzle rooms to finally design their great escape in this tumultuous and thrilling adventure ”, according to NBC.

Connect to the Celebrity Escape Room this evening at 8 p.m. Pacific on NBC, followed by the Red Nose Day Special at 9 p.m.