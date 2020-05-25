Hong Kong deadlock leaves US and China on the brink of new cold war

One day after thousands of Angry Hong Kong residents took to the streets In the biggest protests since last year’s massive pro-democracy protests, Beijing warned that some in the United States have been doing bilateral ties to an invisible nadir for a generation.

“Certain political forces in the United States are diverting Sino-American relations and pushing our two countries towards a” new cold war “,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “This dangerous attempt to roll back the wheel of history will reverse the fruits of decades of long cooperation between the two peoples.”

Beijing unveiled its tax plan on Friday controversial new national security laws to suppress the former British colony by prohibiting treason, secession and subversion. The laws would also allow mainland China’s security forces to operate inside the semi-autonomous region for the first time since the United Kingdom returned it in 1997.

China’s “cold war” warning came a day after national security adviser Robert O’Brien made it clear that Hong Kong could lose its much-touted trade status with the United States, which which exempts the global financial center from U.S. tariffs and trade restrictions imposed on mainland China if the law is enacted.

“I don’t see how Hong Kong remains an Asian financial center if the Chinese Communist Party passes and enforces its national security law,” O’Brien told “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan.

Many in Hong Kong fear that the Chinese authorities’ interpretation of Chinese laws will lead to further censorship of the press and the press, restrictions on freedom of assembly and demonstrators accused of terrorism.

Riot police on Sunday fired tear gas and deployed water cannons against furious protesters during the first large-scale reaction to the bill. Nearly 180 people have been arrested, mainly for violating coronavirus regulations that prohibit gatherings of more than eight people.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticized the proposed Chinese national security laws, warning that they could be a fatal blow to the “one country, two systems” principle under which Beijing is committed to leaving the semi -autonomy of Hong Kong intact until 2047 – half a century after the United Kingdom returned its former colony to Beijing.

Nearly 200 politicians from around the world have criticized Beijing’s national security laws for Hong Kong, including 17 members of the United States Congress, calling it a “gross violation” of this agreement.

Hong Kong MP Claudia Mo told CBS News that the idea of ​​one country, two systems “no longer means anything”.

“It’s very sad,” she said, “very depressing.” But the fiery politician added that pressure from Beijing for more power “does not mean that we will just … take it all down.”

The new laws are expected to be passed at the end of this year’s National People’s Congress. The annual meeting of the Chinese legislature, which started last week in Beijing, is scheduled to end on Thursday.