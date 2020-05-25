Food icon Diana Kennedy will die when she pleases

About a year ago, Diana Kennedy was in Los Angeles to watch a preview of the biographical documentary about her life.

The crowd at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills was your regular mix of arts patrons, food aficionados and personalities from the competitive local food industry. Many were eager not only to watch “Nothing special”, Directed by Elizabeth Carroll, but to witness the first reactions to the film by Kennedy, one of the most admired and feared food figures.

Kennedy has an unrivaled reputation as perhaps the greatest living documentator of regional Mexican cuisine. She has spent about six decades cataloging, crediting and preserving a pantheon of extremely complex homemade recipes from every state in the country, from Baja California to Mexico to Chiapas. The Kennedy, born in Great Britain, was decorated by the Mexican government with the Order of the Aztec Eagle, and in 2014 he entered the James Beard Cookbook Hall of Fame.

It is also known to be a bit thorny, to put it mildly.

Kennedy does not hold back when asked about chefs or other culinary writers. In one interview with me a few years ago, Kennedy rebelled against the bland re-appropriation of Mexican food in American pop culture and against the chefs and writers behind it. She named names. “They don’t say anything new,” she told me. “These are just beautiful photographs and imagine different names for things. I’m totally bored. “

At the Paley Center, Kennedy served on a panel, which was part of last year’s L.A. Times Food Bowl, after the screening. Above all, she kept calm, speaking with a winning but neutral atmosphere about the project. Carroll was sitting next to him, terribly nervous, by his admission.

“I think I was just preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” said the Austin, Texas-based director in an interview this week. “Honestly, my assumption was that she was not going to like it because she is very critical of everything.”

At one point during the screening last May, Kennedy began to select a few details from the film, causing an uncomfortable bellows from the audience. Carroll gestured to Kennedy with an almost pleading expression for her to stop. The two women, after four years of filming, had then developed a family bond.

Kennedy’s legendary lightness makes this film a feat of its own. Since its creation at South by Southwest last March, “Nothing Fancy”, which receives its first virtual theater Friday began to turn into a poignant artifact.

Diana Kennedy’s house near the town of Zitácuaro, in Michoacán, is becoming an ecological center. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Her subject reaches a century of life, and she is finally showing signs of slowing down.

If or when she decides to retire, say confidants, there may not be any other chance of filming her again in her element: driving in her Nissan van, grinding the gear lever up in Quinta Diana, his self-built ecological house in Coatepec de Morelos, a 16th century town in the state of Michoacán, Mexico; or tending to her gardens, where she grows hundreds of native plants gathered after decades of scrambling across Mexico.

The COVID-19 pandemic makes the prospect of an additional documentary project by Diana Kennedy even more bleak.

During a conversation, the author sometimes announces that she will die when, where and how she likes him. “I only planned five [more] years old, and no one can say no, “said Kennedy in the film. “A time ago, it’s like caducidad, the date on your ingredients that you buy, OK? They last so long. “

At the time of filming, Kennedy was 96 years old. She told me herself, when I visited his ranch in Mexico in 2014, she did not plan to live more than 10 years. Today, she is 97 years old.

“I choose to die when I want to die. Everyone has a choice! She blows.

Speaking this way, Kennedy doesn’t really make a specific commitment to death, but rather seems to emphasize an argument about how to live. The idea of ​​not being able to cook sounds like an affront to his mind.

“Diana defies every convention, every stereotype and every expectation of a nonagenarian British woman, and she has operated at a very high level, for her age, for most of her life,” said Carroll. “And I think it’s inspiring, it’s feminist.”

Kennedy’s legacy is a tension submerged throughout the film. It seems to confront mortality with a certain degree of urgency; it must leave a usable model for future generations on how to care for and save the planet and keep in mind the central role that food plays in such an effort.

“Many people operate as if climate change is not a problem for them because they will not have to deal with the fallout, and it is the opposite,” said the filmmaker. “There is almost a feeling of generational justice that she says needs to be done.”

Diana Kennedy in a photo of “Nothing Fancy”, examining products from a Mexican market. (Zachary Martin / Greenwich Entertainment)

However, Kennedy is at his most entertaining when she puts the slap. She quips at being sometimes confronted with young Mexican chefs who might question her credentials as a non-Mexican.

“I had young chefs saying to me,” Oh, she’s English. I learned from my grandmother, ”she says. “So I say,” Well, boy, when I got to Mexico, you were so high, and I cooked with your grandmothers. “”

For Carroll, the process of filming Kennedy for hours and hours was delicate. “Diana wants to be in charge. It is very important for her to keep control, so as long as we can allow her to control, we turn on the cameras and say, “Do what you want.”

Last July, Kennedy finally seemed to go around and congratulate Carroll in public, while screening “Nothing Fancy” at the Guanajuato International Film Festival. At one point in the roundtable, Carroll recalls, Kennedy turned around and thanked her for being diligent and patient with her.

“I was standing there with my mouth open,” when she heard the words, said Carroll. “It was a very valid moment.”

And kudos to her for that, because anyone who knows something about Mexican cuisine knows that it is not easy to please Diana Kennedy. Those who state the obvious could also immediately express deep admiration for it. As “Nothing Fancy” lovingly suggests, feelings are not exclusive.

“Diana Kennedy: nothing extraordinary”

Unclassified

Duration: 1 hour 22 minutes

Playing: In virtual cinemas, including Laemmle, Cinepolis, Studio Grill and much more dianakennedymovie.com