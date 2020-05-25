Fashionable property: Greg Norman opens Colorado ranch for $ 40 million

Greg Norman, two-time British Open champion, listed his trophy ranch in Meeker, Colorado for $ 40 million.

Called Seven Lakes Ranch, the 11,900 acre ranch sits in the White River Valley in the wilderness of Flat Tops with breathtaking views of the valley, river and mountain. The property, which spans a section of the Blanche River, includes a huge pavilion, cabins, a ballroom / dance hall, a shooting range and horseback riding trails.

The 13,907 square foot lodge, designed in the style of a log cabin, has vaulted ceilings, a rustic bar and eight bedrooms. A two-sided rock foam fireplace bisects the great room, which admires the landscape through the floor-to-ceiling windows. The home cinema is equipped with saddle-shaped seats. A stone patio by the lake extends the outdoor living space.

A small stream, ponds and seven mountain lakes are scattered over the entire area, which sees one of the largest migrations of elk and Rocky Mountain deer each year. The White River, known for its trout populations, is home to several varieties, including rainbow trout, brown trout and cutthroat trout.

Norman, 65, has assembled the ranch property over two decades and used it as a family retreat.

The professional golfer and entrepreneur has 89 career tournament victories, including 20 PGA Tour victories and two British Open championships. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

Brian Smith of Hall & Hall holds the list.