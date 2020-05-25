Dying coral reefs take on bright neon colors in an apparent effort of last resort to survive

For years, Coral reefs all over the world have been devastated by mass laundering events as the oceans continue to warm due to climate change. Corals are unlikely to rebound after these events – but new research suggests they have an unusual method of survival: taking on a vibrant neon color.

When bleaching events occur, prolonged spikes of heat cause corals to turn ghostly white, which often leads to their death. But “colored bleaching” has the opposite effect: dying corals gain more pigment and shine in shades of bright pink, purple and orange.

Scientists spotted the mysterious neon coral a decade ago, but couldn’t understand why it happened. This study, published Thursday in the review Current biology, suggests that the corals are changing color as a last effort to to survive.

Colorful bleaching of Acropora corals in New Caledonia. Richard Vever / The Ocean Agency / XL Catlin



Coral animals coexist in symbiosis with tiny algae, providing shelter, nutrients and carbon dioxide in exchange for their photosynthetic powers. same slight increases in annual ocean temperatures can disrupt this relationship, expelling algae from coral tissue and exposing its white skeleton. Once the coral is exposed, it often decomposes and dies, altering the ecosystem for the diversity of life that depends on it.

Researchers at the University of Southampton’s coral reef laboratory studied 15 colorful bleaching events worldwide between 2010 and 2019 – including one in the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system – and recreated these ocean temperatures in a laboratory. They found that colored bleaching events occur when corals produce “what is effectively a layer of sun protection” on their surface to protect themselves from harmful rays and create a bright screen which, according to researchers, encourages algae to return.

The Ocean Agency describes the process as a state-of-the-art “scary, beautiful and heart-rending” help cry as the coral tries to grab the attention of the algae.

“Our research shows that colored bleaching involves a self-regulatory mechanism, a so-called optical feedback loop, which involves the two partners in the symbiosis,” said Professor Jörg Wiedenmann, principal researcher at the University of Southampton, in a press release. Press release. “The resulting layer of sunscreen will subsequently promote the return of the symbionts. As the recovering algae population begins to absorb light for their photosynthesis, the levels of light inside the coral will drop and coral cells will reduce the production of colored pigments to their normal level. “

Colorful bleaching of Acropora corals in the Philippines. Ryan Goehrung, University of Washington



Coral reefs are home to more species per unit area than any other marine environment, including around 4,000 species of fish, 800 species of hard coral and potentially millions of other undiscovered species, according to the National Administration of Oceans and Atmosphere. Coral reef disturbances have a profound impact on ocean ecosystems.

It is not only the warming of the oceans that is causing the color bleaching. Researchers say changes in nutrient levels in coral reefs due to fertilizer runoff from farms also lead to bleaching episodes – a problem that can be resolved locally.

Experts believe that only corals that have suffered slight or brief disturbances, rather than extreme mass laundering events, may try to escape using this process. These corals can still undergo some of their normal functions for a short period of time as they hope their algae will return – while drastic changes in ocean temperature almost always lead to the death of the corals.

Reports of colored bleaching during the last mass bleaching event in the Great Barrier Reef in March and April gave scientists hope that the system’s fixes would have a chance to recover.

“Bleaching is not always a death sentence for corals, the coral animal can still be alive,” said Dr Cecilia D’Angelo, professor of molecular biology of corals at the University of Southampton. “If the stress event is mild enough, corals can re-establish symbiosis with their algae partner.”

Internal changes that allow colored bleaching. Jörg Wiedenmann, Elena Bollati & Cecilia D’Angelo / University of Southampton, Palawan colorful whitening image by Ryan Goehrung / University of Washington



Laundering events were rare, but they now occur almost every year. In 2017 alone, almost half of the Great Barrier Reef corals are dead – and experts say we’re running out of time to save them.

“Unfortunately, recent episodes of bleaching around the world caused by unusually warm water have resulted in high coral mortality, leaving the world’s coral reefs in trouble for survival,” said D’Angelo.

Scientists have pointed out that if colored bleaching is a good sign, only a significant reduction in global greenhouse gases – in addition to improving local water quality – can save coral reefs beyond this century.

“Now that we know that nutrient levels can also affect color bleaching, we can more easily identify cases where heat stress may have been compounded by poor water quality,” the researchers said. “This can be managed locally, while the ocean heat waves caused by climate change will need global leadership. Together, these actions can secure a future for coral reefs.”