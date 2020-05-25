Despite Coronavirus, Venice Film Festival Moves Forward

The Venice film festival will take place as planned this fall, the regional governor confirmed on Sunday.

Luca Zaia, Governor of Veneto, said the festival will continue as planned from September 2 to 12, as the spread of the new coronavirus slows in the country.

Created in 1932, Venice is the oldest film festival in the world. The Cannes Film Festival was forced to postpone in May due to the global pandemic. The Venice Architecture Biennial, scheduled from August 29 to November 29. 29, was recently postponed to May 2021.

Italy plans to lift the travel ban in the country from June 3 and will allow travelers from European Union countries to enter without quarantine. The country recorded 119 new deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, bringing the death toll in Italy to 32,735, the third highest total in the world after the United States and the United Kingdom.

Last year, Warner Bros’. “Joker”, with Joaquin Phoenix, won the Golden Lion, the first prize of the festival. Venice announced in January that Cate Blanchett will chair the jury for this year’s festival.