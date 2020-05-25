Coronavirus: Richard Weitz Quarantunes opens the Hollywood Bowl

For Los Angeles music fans, it was heartbreaking but not surprisingly when the Hollywood Bowl canceled its season for the first time in almost a century, due to COVID-19. But the shell of the beloved group was not completely emptied. Not if you’re the WME partner hosting the hottest private Zoom party for entertainment.

For two months since the start of the pandemic, agent Richard Weitz and his 17-year-old daughter, Demi, have hosted variety shows on invitation by Zoom, which have brought together renowned artists to perform, while film and music industry leaders watched from their couches. The two usually run shows from their kitchen counter, but on Saturday, regulars watched them shine from a familiar but now melancholy place: a box at the Hollywood Bowl.

“When we saw this article, I almost cried,” said Weitz, holding a copy of The Times’ story of the site’s seasonal shutdown. “But it was the easiest time to park here,” he joked.

It was the ultimate flex of our long corona-spring that Weitz could broadcast from the most inaccessible seat in all of Los Angeles. With one week’s notice, he quarreled for permission from the LA County Parks and Recreation Department, owner of the Bowl, and the LA Philharmonic Association, which co-manages it, to use small portions space for broadcasting (and yes, they got stuck with union directives for productions).

“Richard is a big Bowl fan, and was so disappointed when he heard the announcement of the cancellation of the Bowl season that he wanted to contact us to organize an event to support LA Phil, and in particular our Youth Orchestra Los Angeles program. Said Johanna Rees, Senior Director of Presentations for LA Phil. The organization “was able to grant access to a very small number of people, including the mayor, to make this happen.”

From a few sections back, Mayor Eric Garcetti signed them in person, with L.A. Phil’s music director Gustavo Dudamel in the aisles, lamenting the rows of seats now empty.

“We are here in this magical place,” said Dudamel, pointing to the shell of the white stripe. “This is where I started in the United States, it means so much to me.” He presented the trumpet section for the L.A. Phil who, at a considerable distance from each other, performed the theme for “Raiders of the Lost Ark” – perhaps the last time music will adorn this scene for 2020.

The two then went to a red-lit room, where Billie Eilish, who was installed at home on her mother’s Zoom account, modeled good quarantine measures.

“I’m at home because the mayor told me to stay home,” Eilish joked, praising his mother’s vegan meal delivery charity. Support + Flux.

“Billie was always ahead of her time,” Garcetti replied with a laugh.

“I would love to be outside, I would do anything to be at the Bowl right now,” added county supervisor Sheila Kuehl later. She is the only supervisor who first played Bowl (as a young artist), then supervised her as an elected official, and no one seemed happier to see the place again in some sort of action.

The show raised funds, in part, for Los Angeles Youth Orchestra – one of Dudamel’s favorite projects, and several of their young musicians performed in the early afternoon. The nearly half a million dollars raised on Saturday placed the total of the Weitz ‘quarantines’ at $ 3 million for charities since the start two months ago.

The rest of the four-hour concert sought to evoke the summer staples now lost at the scene.

John Williams, whose “Star Wars” scores have been a resounding success at Bowl movie nights, played Darth Vader theme music on his piano at home. Kenny Loggins thrilled the “Footloose” theme from the top of the Bowl box seats, while film star Kevin Bacon watched from his own Zoom window. “Now I can say that I played Bowl this year!” Said Loggins. Rob Thomas jumped (virtually) next to Carlos Santana, and Elvis Costello played a serious version of “(What’s So Funny‘ Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding “.

From their various quarantine locations, Beck played “Raspberry Beret” and “Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime” from the soundtrack for “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”; Barry Manilow’s crowd favorite, “When the Good Times Come Back,” made Amy Adams cry during the group conversation (“Cry. Thank you.”). The Killers powered by a cover about “The Waiting” by Tom Petty and “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor had a new immediacy in the COVID era. Regulars like Clive Davis watched classic pop singer and songwriter Carole Bayer Sager chatting with guests on the screen from home.

Richard and Demi Weitz and Gustavo Dudamel at the Hollywood Bowl on May 23. (Richard Weitz)

“It’s cool to be part of something like Richard’s Zoom Parties,” Thomas told The Times before the show. “For a party with so many legendary characters taking place on your computer, it is as if you are sharing a moment.”

For the thousands of people in the industry listening, it was an opportunity to see something, anything, on LAL’s most beloved scene. The rest of us will have to be content with catching screen instead of picnics and fireworks under the wine. It may be the first digital event to come.

“It certainly made us feel a lot more than we will be missing this summer,” said Gail Samuel, president of the Hollywood Bowl and COO of the L.A. Phil. “You could say that everyone who joined the event really felt it. The L.A. Phil is considering many options for digital and multimedia content and will announce the projects as they come together. “

If it was a try, it was a bit surreal for everyone. “There’s no one else around here, it’s crazy,” Weitz told Herbie Hancock, as the jazz legend arrived from a digital background of the Zoom beach scene. “I always had a problem with the clock over there,” said Hancock. “When I play music, I’m so involved, I don’t know if I count or not.”

For the 2020 Bowl calendar, the clock is zero. L.A’s last live-zoom Power-Zoom was, so far, the first and last show of the season.