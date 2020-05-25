Coronavirus pandemic closures stop attempting to save northern white rhino from extinction through in vitro fertilization

Nanyuki, Kenya – This is not entirely a case of interrupted coitus, but the efforts to create a very special baby are definitely put on hold. Blame the Coronavirus pandemic.

Revolutionary work to keep the almost extinct northern white rhino alive subspecies – population, two – by in vitro fertilization has been blocked by travel restrictions. And time is running out.

The two northern white rhinos are females. The goal is to create viable embryos in the laboratory by inseminating their eggs with frozen semen from dead males, then transferring them to a surrogate mother, a more common southern white rhino.

In January, three embryos had been created and stored in liquid nitrogen. But other key steps must now wait.

“He was disturbed by COVID-19, like everything else,” said Richard Vigne, managing director of Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, which is home to the two remaining rhinos. “That is, the process of collecting more eggs from the females as well as the process of developing the technique for introducing the northern white rhino embryo into the southern white rhino females.”

The fight to save the northern white rhino

It is an international effort that includes environmentalists from Kenya, the Czech Republic, Germany and Italy – many of whom are affected by closed borders or restricted movement.

For those involved in the effort, aware of the time, the delay can be painful. The procedure for creating viable embryos has proven to be safe, they say, and can be done regularly before the animals get too old.

In January, the transfer of embryos to surrogate mothers was planned for the coming months. In March, the plan was to harvest a new set of eggs from the two remaining females.

Because these eggs are limited, scientists work with southern white rhino embryos until they can establish a successful pregnancy. So far, seven or eight transfers have failed to win. A receptive female is necessary, while knowing exactly when she is ovulating.

“We know time is of the essence,” said Cesare Galli, an in vitro fertilization expert based in Italy. “The females will age and we don’t have much choice.”

He hopes that restrictions on international travel will be eased in the coming weeks so that the milestones can resume in August. “The problem is quite serious,” he said. “Certainly, as soon as international travel resumes, it will be the first priority to go” to Kenya and collect more eggs from the two females.

Even when the trip can resume, another problem looms. The Ol Pejeta Conservancy is also home to primates – non-human primates – which are susceptible to the coronavirus, said Galli.

“If you accidentally introduce the virus, it is an additional risk,” he said. “You are threatening one species to save another.”

So for now, the two northern white rhinos are waiting. Fatu and his mother, Najin, wander and graze at the sight of the rangers in the company of a future surrogate mother, a southern white rhino named Tewa.

One of the rhino keepers, Zachariah Mutai, was friendly.

“They will no longer be lucky enough to have babies naturally, but the only hope is to save them scientifically,” he said.

The ultimate goal is to create a herd of at least five animals that could be reintegrated into their natural habitat in Africa. It could take decades.

Decades of poaching have weighed heavily on rhino species. Animals are killed for their horns, which have long been used as a sculpture material and prized in traditional Chinese medicine for their purported healing properties.

The last of its kind

The last northern white rhino was 45-year-old South Sudan who gained fame in 2017 when it was listed as “The world’s most eligible baccalaureate” on the Tinder dating app as part of fundraising. It was euthanized in 2018 because of age-related illnesses.

This effort to keep the northern white rhino subspecies alive has been a good way to draw the world’s attention to the issue of extinction, said Vigne.

“The rate of species extinction on this planet is now the fastest that has ever been recorded, much faster than the rate of disappearance of dinosaurs, due to human activity,” he said. . “So there comes a point when we have to draw a line … and say no more.”