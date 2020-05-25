Coronavirus outbreaks strike farmer John and 8 other plants in Vernon

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department has identified COVID-19 outbreaks at nine industrial facilities in Vernon, including four meat packing plants.

The biggest epidemic occurred at the Farmer John plant, owned by Smithfield Foods – producer of the beloved Dodger Dog – where 153 of 1,837 employees tested positive for COVID-19 between March and May, announced Sunday on county.

The other eight establishments with hearths are CLW Foods (meat), Vie De France Yamazaki (bakery products), Cal Farms Meat (meat), Takaokaya USA (green tea and other products), F. Gavina & Sons (coffee), Golden West Commerce (meat), Overhill Farms (frozen food) and Rose and Shore (cold cuts and ready meals).

The county did not release information on the number of employees who tested positive at these establishments.

“We are keeping a close eye on the epidemics in institutions in the city of Vernon, as many employees reside in adjacent communities southeast of Los Angeles,” said Barbara Ferrer, county health director.

Although Vernon has only a few dozen residents, workers who contracted the virus could spread it to their own communities, the county warned.

“Our public health experts ensure that employees with the virus and their families remain in quarantine to minimize exposure to others,” said L.A. County supervisor Hilda L. Solis.

In a statement, Smithfield Foods said its workers are “crucial to our country’s response to COVID-19”.

“We thank them for keeping food on American tables and have taken aggressive measures to protect their health and safety during this pandemic,” said the statement.

Smithfield said the measures include a series of strict guidelines and protocols that follow or exceed guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The company said it had increased its supply of masks and face masks, installed plexiglass barriers on the production floor and in break areas, and set up mass temperature scanning systems for workers. the screen.

Employees are offered free tests for the new coronavirus and paid quarantine, and are told not to report to work if they are sick, said Smithfield; the company has also relaxed its attendance policies, eliminated co-payment for coronavirus treatments and extended paid vacation leave to employees deemed medically at risk.

Of the 153 Farmer John workers who tested positive, 41 returned to work, according to L.A. County health officials.

“During this pandemic, our entire industry is faced with an impossible choice: to continue operating to maintain the food supply or the shutter of our country in order to completely isolate our employees from risks,” said the company. in a press release issued in early May. “It is a horrible choice; this is not the one we wish for anyone. It is impossible to keep protein on the tables across America if our country’s meat factories are not working. “