Ballet teacher, Hollywood dancer Joan Bayley celebrates 100 years

The two lines of cars – about fifty in all, decorated with posters, banners and balloons – were parked near the house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles as family and neighbors gathered outside. in masks for a birthday party, the kind that became a national ritual during the coronavirus epidemic.

At 2 o’clock in the afternoon. the parade started, with drivers honking their horns and shouting birthday wishes to the woman of the hour: Joan Bayley, a former ballet instructor who worked in Hollywood musicals alongside Judy Garland, Bing Crosby and Marilyn Monroe.

Among the supporters were her former students, who sent greetings to Bayley as she waved and kissed from her porch. A barrier of pink balloons marked a real social distancing.

Bayley said she “felt good” about celebrating this milestone: that day, she turned 100.

Neighbors are singing “Happy Birthday” to launch a parade of cars from relatives and friends celebrating Joan Bayley’s 100th birthday in Mar Vista. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Over the course of a century, Bayley participated in the Golden Age of Hollywood, taught generations of ballet dancers and, along the way, witnessed the city’s spectacular arts scene.

“For so long, we were just sticking out; we had no culture when I was growing up here, ”said Bayley before his celebration.

“But all of a sudden, we start to have culture. We have an opera company, several ballet companies, and we have matured artistically, and it’s wonderful.”

Born in Canada, Bayley moved to Los Angeles at the age of 6 and started dancing in a local school at the age of 7 or 8.

His first stage experience was in a 1934 production of “A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream” at the Hollywood Bowl. As a teenager, she trained and performed with the renowned choreographer Carmelita Maracci, who mixed ballet with Spanish dance.

Bayley moved to New York to continue dancing with Maracci and then worked in nightclubs, performing flamenco solos for the guests. She returned to Los Angeles to pursue films during the Second World War because “there was no tour, so the businesses disappeared”.

In her early years as a studio dancer, Bayley starred in ballet scenes and worked with modern choreographer Lester Horton on films such as “The Phantom of the Opera” from 1943 and “Salomé, where she danced “in 1945.

Joan Bayley, center, on the set of the 1944 film “The Climax”. (Universal Pictures Co.)

While working on the 1939 film adaptation of “On Your Toes”, choreographed by George Balanchine, Bayley met the man who would become her husband, Ray Weamer.

In the 1950s, Bayley began working with commercial choreographer Robert Alton – known for his discovery of Gene Kelly and his collaborations with Fred Astaire – and later became his assistant. She then worked as a choreographer herself, creating dances for television series.

Dance coach Joan Bayley, center left, on the set of Danny Kaye-Bing Crosby’s film “White Christmas”. (Paramount Pictures (1953 and 1954))

The teaching of dance, which she started doing full time in the 1970s, happened by chance. She spent a month replacing a teacher who was sick.

“I enjoyed it,” said Bayley. “I thought it was pretty cool. To date, my daughter had grown up. “

Bayley first taught children, but moved on to adult education because “we had no adult classes anywhere in the city at the time.”

She said she wanted her birthday celebrations to raise awareness of the Santa Monica Westside Dance School, where she taught for over 30 years – until last year.

Relatives and friends celebrate a socially distant anniversary for Joan Bayley, a resident of Mar Vista. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Founded by Yvonne Mounsey, principal dancer of the New York City Ballet and Rosemary Valaire, soloist of the Royal Ballet in 1967, Westside is one of the most prominent ballet schools in southern California. Bayley started the school’s adult ballet program and “it has become so popular that we now have an adult class every day of the week, morning and evening,” she said.

Bayley is “this legacy of what makes Westside so special,” said Allegra Clegg, daughter of Mounsey, who took over the studio after Mounsey’s death in 2012. “She has such a huge audience, and they’re so loyal to her, but that’s because she’s such a good teacher. “

The school is fighting for survival in the pandemic and has launched a community fundraising to stay afloat.

“We have experienced economic downturns. We’ve lost business due to the massive construction around us, but we’ve never seen anything like it, ”said Clegg, holding back his tears.

Now isolated, Bayley says she hasn’t left home for two months, except to visit her daughter, who lives across the street, and her daughter’s family, who live in pairs. doors.

She also gives private lessons to her 13-year-old great-granddaughter, Ezra Galambos, who trains at Westside. Bayley is usually seated on an office chair while Galambos works his technique in a makeshift ballet bar in his parents’ office.

“It’s good to have someone who corrects me and holds me accountable for all the mistakes I make while dancing and helping me progress through quarantine,” said Ezra.

Teaching Ezra is a joy, said Bayley.

“I am so grateful that someone in the family follows in our footsteps. My husband was also a dancer, and she has a passion for it, which is exciting to see. “