Arcadia pitcher Preston Howey has aspirations in major leagues

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Preston Howey

School: Arcadia

Sport: Baseball, pitcher

Key statistics: In 2019, he had 13-1 and an All-CIF launcher. This season, he was a week away from his pitching debut in 2020 when the season was canceled.

Summer plans: Play summer baseball in a Colorado college league.

Fall plans: Will participate in St. Mary’s.

What was your reaction to the cancellation of the season?

“It was difficult to hear the news. I wanted to go see what I could do to save what I did last season. Our coaches brought us together during our last training and told us that our season was going to be canceled. Everyone looked really disappointed. We didn’t all want to believe it. “

Is speed the key to getting the hitters out?

“No, it’s not just a question of speed. I was sitting 85, 87 [last year]. Once the ball was on the mound, confidence took over and it really paid off. “

How do you stay in shape?

“I meet friends in the parks and make long shots.”

What new things do you discover in your spare time?

“I found out that I’m pretty good at basketball. I gave up when I was in sixth grade and it came back to me. “

What lessons have you learned?

“Don’t take things for granted.”

Where do you see yourself 10 years?

“The dream is to be drafted and to play in the major leagues. Otherwise, I really want to travel and see the world. “

