Andre Henry of St. Francis satisfied with proving skeptics wrong

by May 25, 2020 sports
Andre Henry of St. Francis satisfied with proving skeptics wrong

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Andre Henry.

School: Canada St. Francis.

Sport: Basketball

Key statistics: Led his team to the Division II State Championship game, averaging 24.7 points and 11.3 rebounds.

Summer plans: Find an open gym to exercise.

Fall plans: Attend UC Irvine.

How traumatic was it for you when coach Todd Wolfson informed the team that you wouldn’t be getting on the bus to Sacramento to play for a state championship?

“It was probably the worst news I have heard in a long time. We had a week to prepare. We were ready to leave at 12 noon. The coach calls us at 11:45 am We are all heading to the team room. We already knew something was going on. You could see he was crying. The last person enters. Hey guys, we’re not going to Sacramento because of the coronavirus. At first, everyone was speechless and shocked. As he continued to speak, everyone started to collapse. “

How did stopping sport change you?

“It made me thankful for what I have, because anything and everything can be taken away in a second. I just try to live and enjoy every day that I can even when nothing is going well. We still have to find ways to enjoy life. “

What was the highlight of high school basketball?

“Just my last year. It was just amazing. The way we were questioned by everyone and who came out on top was amazing to watch and so much fun to be a part of. “

In your spare time, what new things have you discovered?

“I did my first hike. It was cool. But once basketball has been taken away from you, there is not much left to do. I used to be at the gym. “

What do you miss the most without sport?

“I definitely play in front of people. I always liked to feed on the energy of the crowd, the cheers, the different songs. I miss playing outside sold-out gyms. “

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.


Source —–>https://www.latimes.com/sports/highschool/story/2020-05-24/andre-henry-coronavirus-basketball-uc-irvine-st-francis-cif

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

This day in sport: the 1981 Indianapolis 500 ends in controversy

This day in sport: the 1981 Indianapolis 500 ends in controversy

May 24, 2020
Was the last dance overrated? After the last episode, we debate

Was the last dance overrated? After the last episode, we debate

May 24, 2020
Here's what Bulls said about Dennis Rodman in the 1998 final

Here’s what Bulls said about Dennis Rodman in the 1998 final

May 24, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *