Actor Jackson Hurst Sells Valley Village Home For More To Ask

Actor Jackson Hurst of “Drop Dead Diva” and “Sharp Objects” has just completed a successful sale in Valley Village, abandoning his renovated home for $ 1.86 million.
That’s $ 475,000 more than what he paid in 2016 and $ 61,000 more than he announced in February. According to the Multiple Listing Service, he found a buyer in 10 days.
Hurst made a few changes during his stay, adding a wooden garage door and reworking the living areas with fresh paint, farm lighting and European wide oak plank floors. On 3,304 square feet, there are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
The living room.
Entrance.
The dining room.
The kitchen.
The family room.
The master bedroom.
The main bathroom.
The back patio.
The spa.
The front.
The exterior.
The courtyard.
A two-story fireplace leads to a living room with vaulted ceilings and a dining room lined with columns, as well as to a kitchen in the central island with tiled backsplashes. The office adds mirrored walls.
French doors and sliding farm doors line the main suite upstairs, which develops into a private balcony facing forward. Behind, there is a chic patio with a personalized grill, a covered patio and a waterfall-fed spa.
Actor since 2006, Hurst played in “Drop Dead Diva” from 2009 to 2014. His most recent credits include “Castle”, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” in addition to his role as Kirk Lacey in “Sharp Objects “. “
Michael Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty holds the list. Gary Rapoport of GBR Properties represented the buyer.
Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-05-18/actor-jackson-hurst-sells-valley-village-home-for-over-asking