Actor Jackson Hurst Sells Valley Village Home For More To Ask

Actor Jackson Hurst of “Drop Dead Diva” and “Sharp Objects” has just completed a successful sale in Valley Village, abandoning his renovated home for $ 1.86 million.

That’s $ 475,000 more than what he paid in 2016 and $ 61,000 more than he announced in February. According to the Multiple Listing Service, he found a buyer in 10 days.

Hurst made a few changes during his stay, adding a wooden garage door and reworking the living areas with fresh paint, farm lighting and European wide oak plank floors. On 3,304 square feet, there are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

1/12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2/12 Entrance. (Realtor.com) 3/12 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 4/12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5/12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 6/12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7/12 The main bathroom. (Realtor.com) 8/12 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 9/12 The spa. (Realtor.com) ten/12 The front. (Realtor.com) 11/12 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 12/12 The courtyard. (Realtor.com)

A two-story fireplace leads to a living room with vaulted ceilings and a dining room lined with columns, as well as to a kitchen in the central island with tiled backsplashes. The office adds mirrored walls.

French doors and sliding farm doors line the main suite upstairs, which develops into a private balcony facing forward. Behind, there is a chic patio with a personalized grill, a covered patio and a waterfall-fed spa.

Actor since 2006, Hurst played in “Drop Dead Diva” from 2009 to 2014. His most recent credits include “Castle”, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” in addition to his role as Kirk Lacey in “Sharp Objects “. “

Michael Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty holds the list. Gary Rapoport of GBR Properties represented the buyer.