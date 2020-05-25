Actor Jackson Hurst Sells Valley Village Home For More To Ask

by May 25, 2020 Business
Actor Jackson Hurst of “Drop Dead Diva” and “Sharp Objects” has just completed a successful sale in Valley Village, abandoning his renovated home for $ 1.86 million.

That’s $ 475,000 more than what he paid in 2016 and $ 61,000 more than he announced in February. According to the Multiple Listing Service, he found a buyer in 10 days.

Hurst made a few changes during his stay, adding a wooden garage door and reworking the living areas with fresh paint, farm lighting and European wide oak plank floors. On 3,304 square feet, there are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

1/12

The living room.

(Realtor.com)

2/12

Entrance.

(Realtor.com)

3/12

The dining room.

(Realtor.com)

4/12

The kitchen.

(Realtor.com)

5/12

The family room.

(Realtor.com)

6/12

The master bedroom.

(Realtor.com)

7/12

The main bathroom.

(Realtor.com)

8/12

The back patio.

(Realtor.com)

9/12

The spa.

(Realtor.com)

ten/12

The front.

(Realtor.com)

11/12

The exterior.

(Realtor.com)

12/12

The courtyard.

(Realtor.com)

A two-story fireplace leads to a living room with vaulted ceilings and a dining room lined with columns, as well as to a kitchen in the central island with tiled backsplashes. The office adds mirrored walls.

French doors and sliding farm doors line the main suite upstairs, which develops into a private balcony facing forward. Behind, there is a chic patio with a personalized grill, a covered patio and a waterfall-fed spa.

Actor since 2006, Hurst played in “Drop Dead Diva” from 2009 to 2014. His most recent credits include “Castle”, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” in addition to his role as Kirk Lacey in “Sharp Objects “. “

Michael Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty holds the list. Gary Rapoport of GBR Properties represented the buyer.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-05-18/actor-jackson-hurst-sells-valley-village-home-for-over-asking

