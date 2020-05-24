Yo, Dave Roberts: Here is the fan voted SoCal APBA list

Fans have a say. The lists are now given to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler to choose the starting lines and pitch rotations on Tuesday. on a Zoom videoconference at 10:30 am Tuesday.

The best of the seven American Professional Baseball Assn. (APBA), the series between the best players who grew up in Southern California and the best in Northern California will begin on May 26. Giants team presenter Jon Miller will name the games.

APBA is a board game designed in 1951 using statistical probability to recreate player-by-player MLB performance. Originally a dice game, it can now be played online.

The SoCal vs NorCal series, dubbed Golden Greats: I-5 Series, was designed by longtime San Francisco Chronicle columnist Bruce Jenkins. More than 100,000 fans voted in the past week, reducing the lists of candidates to lists of 34 players at three depths at each position on the field, with nine championships and 10 pitchers.

Player stats are based on their best MLB season. Here are the names Roberts and Kapler should work with:

Southern California

Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals hits his 62nd historic home run in the 1998 season. (Scott Rovak / Getty Images)

CATCHER

Gary Carter, 1984 Expos (.294 / .366 / .487, 27), named on 97.5% of the ballots.

Lance Parrish, 1982 Tigers (.284 / .338 / .529, 32), 62.2%

Bob Boone, 1988 Angels (.295 / .352 / .386, 5), 58.2%

FIRST BASE

Eddie Murray, 1982 Orioles (.316 / .391 / .549, 32), 79.8%

Mark McGwire, 1998 Cardinals (.299 / .470 * /. 752 *, 70 *), 73.7%

Wes Parker, 1970 Dodgers (.319 / .392 / .458, 10), 37.8%

SECOND BASE

Jackie Robinson, Dodgers of 1949 (.342 * /. 432 / .528, 16), 99.8%

Jeff Kent, 2000 Giants (.334 / .424 / .596, 33), 63.3%

Chase Utley, 2006 Phillies (.309 / .379 / .527, 32), 58.6%

THIRD BASE

George Brett, 1980 Royals (.390 * /. 454 * /. 664 *, 24), 88.1%

Eddie Mathews, 1953 Braves (.302 / .406 / .627, 47 *), 68.4%

Nolan Arenado, Rockies 2017 (.309 / .373 / .586, 37), 53.1%

SHORTSTOP

Ozzie Smith, 1987 Cardinals (.303 / .392 / .383, 0), 72.5%

Nomar Garciaparra, 2000 Red Sox (.372 * /. 434 / .599, 21), 68.6%

Alan Trammell, 1987 Tigers (.343 / .402 / .551, 28), 40.7%

Boston Red Sox outfielder Ted Williams in 1941 (Ted Sande / Associated Press)

GROUND

Ted Williams, Red Sox 1941 (.406 * /. 553 * /. 735 *, 37 *), 99.7%

Tony Gwynn, 1994 Padres (.394 * /. 454 * /. 568, 12), 99.6%

Duke Snider, 1954 Dodgers (.341 / .423 / .647, 40), 93.7%

Christian Yelich, 2019 Brasseurs (.329 * /. 429 * /. 671 *, 44), 74.4%

Fred Lynn, Red Sox 1979 (.333 * /. 423 * /. 637 *, 39), 60.5%

Ralph Kiner, 1949 Pirates (.310 / .432 / .658 *, 54 *), 54.1%

Dusty Baker, 1980 Dodgers (.307 / .427 / .576, 32), 47.9%

George Foster, 1977 Reds (.320 / .382 / .631 *, 52 *), 45.4%

Bobby Bonds, 1973 Giants (.283 / .370 / .530, 39), 35.7%

PITCHERS

Don Drysdale, 1964 Dodgers (18-16, 2.18, 321 * IP, 237 Ks), 99.9%

Walter Johnson, 1913 senators (36 * -7, 1.14 *, 346 * IP, 243 * Ks), 96.1%

Jim Palmer, Orioles 1972 (21-10, 2.07, 274 IP, 184 Ks), 93.9%

Rollie Fingers, 1981 Brewers (6-3, 28, 1.04), 87.6%

Trevor Hoffman, 1998 Padres (4-2, 53 *, 1.48), 77.7%

Bret Saberhagen, Royals 1989 (23 * -6, 2.16 *, 262 * IP, 193 Ks), 76.0%

Stephen Strasburg, National Championships 2017 (15-4, 2.52, 175 IP, 204 Ks), 69.9%

Bert Blyleven, 1973 Twins (20-17, 2.52, 325 IP, 258 Ks), 63.9%

Gerrit Cole, Astros 2019 (20-5, 2.50 *, 212 IP, 326 * Ks), 63.7%

Bob Lemon, 1952 Indians (22-11, 2.50, 310 * IP, 131 Ks), 51.3%

* indicates the league led in the category.

Northern California

Mets launcher Tug McGraw in 1973. (Associated press)

Outdoor field: Joe DiMaggio, 1939 Yankees; Rickey Henderson, 1990s; Barry Bonds, 2001 Giants; Frank Robinson, Orioles from 1966; Lefty O’Doul, 1929 Phillies; Willie McGee, Cardinals of 1985; Judge Aaron, Yankees 2017; Curt Flood, 1967 Cardinals; Harry Heilmann, 1923 Tigers

First base: Willie Stargell, 1973 Pirates; Keith Hernandez, 1979 Maps; Bill buckner, 1980 cubs

Second base: Joe Morgan, 1976 Reds; Tony Lazzeri, 1929 Yankees; Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox 2008

Shortstop: Troy Tulowitzki, Rockies 2010; Jimmy Rollins, Phillies 2007; Joe Cronin, 1930 senators

Third base: Carney Lansford, Red Sox 1981; Ken Caminiti, 1996 Padres; Stan Hack, 1938 cubs

Sensor: Ernie Lombardi, 1938 Reds; Stephen Vogt, 2015 A’s; Joe Ferguson, 1979 Dodgers

Pitchers: Randy Johnson, 2002 D’backs; Tom Seaver, 1971 Mets; Dennis Eckersley, 1992 A’s; Dave Stewart, 1990 A’s; Lefty Gomez, 1934 Yankees; Dave Righetti, 1986 Yankees; CC Sabathia, 2007 Indians; Tug McGraw, 1972 Mets; Mike Norris, 1980s; John Wetteland, 1993 Yankees