Wuhan survivors find no coronavirus shutdown

The metallurgist counted as corpses dragged out of the hospital by two or three, loaded into funeral cars and chased away. Each body bag meant another empty bed and a chance for his father’s survival.

The metallurgist, whose name is Yang, had been sleeping in his car outside the hospital for two days. Her father was trembling on a bench in the emergency room, wrapped in a blanket and wheezing while breathing oxygen from a tank. He had tested positive for coronavirus, but there were no beds for the old man.

Yang warned his father not to go out in early January, when he started seeing more funeral tents than usual and hearing rumors of a new virus in Wuhan. But his father did not want to listen. No one around them seemed worried at the time, only his stubborn son who read too much insidious information on the non-Chinese Internet.

“I’m old. I will die sooner or later,” Yang’s father joked, sneaking around for a walk when Yang was at work.

A month later, he was dead.

These days recur in the mind of Yang, even now, a month after the famous reopening of Wuhan. Here in the city where the coronavirus started, the story of the government’s victory is filled with slogans on the “people’s war” – led by the Chinese Communist Party – printed on red banners and flashing on the skyline. of the Yangtze River.

The Yangtze River at dusk next to Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, China. (Liu Bowen / for the time)

Months of lockdowns cleared the usual haze of pollution from the industrial center, revealing an open sky over soaring bridges and pink water lilies floating on the lakes. People line up for buckets of crayfish, nibble on crisp, spicy lotus roots and linger on breakfast stalls, serving sesame paste noodles and tofu skin stuffed with rice.

Fishermen and families are back on the shore, flying kites, taking selfies and sleeping on Sundays in hammocks.

However, the anxiety persists. Some fear a second wave of coronavirus – new infections have recently been reported, prompting citywide testing. Others worry about the economic toll: job losses, impending debts and the cost of continued closings, as much of the world is shrinking from a plague that has infected more than 5 million people and killed more than 340,000 people.

For many in Wuhan, the initial fury of being lied to, locked up and abandoned has been replaced by the horror of how other countries have failed to contain the virus despite early warnings. There is also a feeling of anger that the world is blaming them for the coronavirus, when they were the first to suffer from it.

Beijing meanwhile made a hero of Wuhan, the sacrificial city whose inhabitants struggled and died to stop a virus and save the nation. But many in Wuhan say they never asked for this burden, and now they spend their days remembering those they lost trying to figure out what lies ahead.

Wuhan’s lockdown has ended, but concerns about the coronavirus remain. Travelers, above, take precautions when going to the grocery store. (Liu Bowen / for the time)

“It was hell,” said Yang. Her father obtained a hospital bed on February 14, three days after being tested positive. But the doctor said it was too late to save him and assigned him a place outside the intensive care unit. There would be no nurses to feed or bathe him. Yang, 53, decided to stay and take care of his father himself.

But her mother, who lost her arm in a factory accident and suffers from Alzheimer’s, was still at home. His wife, daughter and sisters have been locked up in other neighborhoods. At that time, the cars could not get to the hospital, so for six days, Yang went back and forth between the house and his father’s department.

Three times a day, he would put on a shower cap, raincoat, gloves, glasses and a factory mask, feed his father, disinfect himself, then go home by bicycle, undress, get drenched in alcohol and cooked for her mother – who kept asking her if her husband was dead. “He’s not. I wouldn’t lie to you,” Yang told him.

Mr. Yang was seated in his car outside a hospital, watching the funeral load bodies into cremation vehicles. Each body was another empty bed and a chance for his father’s survival. (Mr. Yang)

On the fourth day, his father passed out. He lost the movement of his right arm and started hitting the air and trying to remove his oxygen mask with his left arm. Yang berated him. “You are trying to kill me,” said his father.

The old man stopped eating. Yang asked a nurse for help. She held her father’s arm and gave him a tranquilizer and a feeding tube. Yang and his sisters spent several thousand dollars on 30 nutrition injections to save him. The nurse gave him one. The next day, February 21, he died.

Before the lockdown, few people in Wuhan knew what danger they were in. For three weeks in January, government officials said the virus was “manageable, preventable” and not contagious between humans. Eight people, including the famous Dr. Li Wenliang, were later rebuked on public television for “spreading the word” about the new disease.

The Wuhan health commission insisted that there had been no new cases of the virus for more than a week in January, while the city held political meetings. Residents continued to shop, eat and attend Chinese New Year potlucks with tens of thousands of guests, unaware that death was spreading among them.

It was not until January 20 that Zhong Nanshan, a doctor famous for speaking during the SARS epidemic, announced on state television that there had been human-to-human transmission. Three days later, the city of 11 million people was locked.

During the foreclosure, residents of old and cramped apartment buildings like Wuhan had poorer services than residents of newer buildings with better management and financial capacity. (Liu Bowen / for the time)

Front-line doctor, who asked not to be named because he is prohibited from speaking to foreign journalists, said colleagues have already been wearing masks for weeks, relying on their own judgment on officials’ statements . He supervised 50 of the hospital’s 400 beds, all of which were quickly filled.

They had a ventilator for 50 patients and oxygen tanks for the others, but not enough pressure for oxygen. People collapsed in the hallways, foaming in their mouths – a sign that their lungs were “drowning,” said the doctor. Others collapsed “out of fear,” he said, perhaps with sudden cardiac arrest.

Many of these early deaths have not been documented. Only patients with confirmed coronavirus infections were registered, the doctor said, and many died too quickly to be tested, especially since there weren’t enough tests. Worse still, there was no treatment.

“There was no way to save them. Not enough beds, not enough equipment, not enough facilities, not enough people, ”he said. “As a doctor, you feel helpless, trying to help him breathe. You just watch their oxygen go down, go down, go down and there is nothing you can do. You can’t follow. “

Elderly people in Wuhan, already more vulnerable to the coronavirus, struggled during the lockdown because they were separated from the guards and family members. (Liu Bowen / for the time)

The city – whose pain and loss would be reproduced around the world – whispered with such stories. Outside the hospitals, the streets were cold and empty – as if the city was dead, said MC, 35, owner of a nail salon who volunteered, delivering food and masks to hospitals and poor families in the city.

On the eve of Chinese New Year, January 24, state television broadcast the annual Spring Festival Gala, with extravagant dancing and glamorous hosts bursting into laughter. In Wuhan, it was the second lockdown day; the city was silent.

“I felt like: my city is sick,” said MC. She remembers crossing bridges in the dark, only seeing ambulances and funeral cars on the road. She kept hearing that China would sacrifice her city to save the nation. “If that’s true, we have to save ourselves,” she remembers, thinking.

One night, an ambulance dropped off an old man and a woman in a neighborhood in Qiaokou district, then fled. They were grandmother Wu and grandfather Xu, both 94 years old. Their daughter who lived upstairs generally took care of them. However, she was hospitalized with COVID-19 on January 28 and died two days later.

A security guard took this video of Grandmother Wu walking towards her husband, who collapsed to the ground after being dropped off by an ambulance in early February. Their daughter, who usually takes care of them, died of COVID-19 without their knowledge. The girl’s husband soon died as well. (Liu Bowen / for the time)

Grandfather Xu had been a professor of literature with an award for excellence in his writing. He and grandmother Wu were honored last year at a ceremony in the city for respected academics as part of the celebration of China’s 70th anniversary. It was also their 70th wedding anniversary, and Xu had been in his element, reciting poetry and singing Beijing opera.

A security guard took a video that night: Grandpa Xu fell, collapsing to the ground. Grandmother Wu staggered toward him in his pajamas, pushing a walker. No one dared to touch them. They were just from the hospital and their family had the virus. Who knew they were sick?

“I pulled it and pulled it, and it wouldn’t move,” said grandmother Wu.

Either way, the two went to their upstairs apartment. But Grandpa Xu would not survive.

In October 2019, grandfather Xu and grandmother Wu were celebrated during a ceremony in the city for the nation’s 70th anniversary, which coincided with their 70th wedding anniversary. In January 2020, seven family members fell ill after having dinner together, unaware of the spread of the coronavirus in Wuhan. Two of them died. (Liu Bowen / for the time)

“We couldn’t see them, we couldn’t take care of them; we were helpless,” their older daughter said in an interview. She and her husband live in New York, but had come to Wuhan for vacation. After recovering from COVID-19, they found Grandmother Wu in mid-February and stayed to take care of her. They asked that their names not be used for their protection.

“We had already lost one, my sister. And my father died without reason or clarity. We do not know how he died. What happened when he got home? How did he die? “said the girl. Her mother started to cry.

For 10 days, the only person looking after Grandmother Wu was a government-employed “network” worker whose job was to monitor households in their neighborhood.

“Don’t touch her,” said the worker’s colleagues. But the worker came every day, coaxing Grandmother Wu to swallow spoonfuls of congee.

“America couldn’t do what we do here, with workers checking every house, testing, taking the temperature and sending food,” said grandmother Wu’s daughter. Her husband agreed: the local authorities were three weeks late to announce the illness and he wanted to sue the hospital which had expelled his in-laws. But the central government did a good job when it took office in February, he said – although the city remains traumatized.

“In Wuhan, those who have had the disease also feel different from those who do not. You don’t know that feeling of terror, “said grandmother Wu’s daughter.” We wrote our own wills and prepared to die. “

While the coronavirus has awakened some Chinese to the flaws of their government, it has also shattered idealized notions of the West for many people.

Mr. Liu, a migrant worker from Wuhan, took secret phone videos of overcrowded hospitals in hopes of spreading information around the world. He was shocked and disappointed when other countries appeared to fail to contain the coronavirus despite more open societies and early knowledge of the epidemic. (Liu Bowen / for the time)

“I am surprised and disappointed. I’m rethinking what I thought I knew about America, ”said Liu, 43, a migrant worker and security guard who helped build emergency hospitals for the coronavirus.

Liu called himself “awake” – he has long criticized authoritarianism, corruption and the suppression of the Communist Party’s freedom of expression. He viewed American democracy as a model of what China could be. He was friends with activists and had taken secret phone videos on construction sites and in hospitals to alert other countries to what was happening in Wuhan.

“We were trying so hard to tell the world,” said Liu. “Yet with their freedom of the press and freedom of expression, they still failed. Why the hell did it get like that? “

Even if he was disappointed with the United States, said Liu, there was no doubt that the Communist Party had conquered most of the Chinese population.

“People were so angry. The government has silenced our doctors. But now it’s the opposite: it looks like the West is worse. The numbers speak for themselves, “he said. “Even with the economic difficulties, workers will say it was a natural disaster. They will not blame the government. They think it protected them well. “

Key Zhou, 40, another volunteer from Wuhan, said that he is most worried about Chinese-American tensions and rising nationalism. He saw hate rhetoric every day on state television and online, where Wuhan novelist Fang Fang was sold out in the West – because her coronavirus life diary was published in English.

The way people attacked reminded him of the scenes he saw during the lockdown: the infected people spit on the elevator buttons out of spite and yelled at the volunteers, “If I can’t live, nobody can live! ” Sometimes he wanted to scream too.

Zhou feared a second cultural revolution or a third world war. Some of his friends are now storing food, he said, not because of the coronavirus but in the face of sanctions or imminent inflation.

“What is more frightening than the virus is the way it tears apart our relationships,” said Zhou. “When people are afraid, anxious, we hurt ourselves. But it’s our fault, not the virus’ fault. It’s human, not Chinese or American. “

Yang, the metallurgist, did not have the time or the heart to think about world affairs. After his father died, he had to be quarantined in a hotel. He resisted at first: he had two dogs, six chickens, his father and mother’s vegetable garden to take care of his home.

Finally, his mother came with him; the dogs were sent to a pet hospital and the chickens survived on additional feed.

“The dogs, the chickens, I saved them all,” said Yang. “The only one I didn’t save was my father.”

Yang’s older sister suffered from mental breakdown after the death of their father. She refused to see the rest of her family, but received psychological treatment. Yang fears a relapse of his own depression, which paralyzed him two years ago.

He returned to the steel industry, which has a special department for retired executives. They watched when he picked up his father’s ashes and stored them in a cemetery. He and his second sister placed a handful of chrysanthemums there, ripped from the roof. He finally wants to bring his father’s ashes to their hometown of Hunan. Supervisors will probably follow him there too.

“It is political,” he said. “They won’t let you go by yourself.”

Mr. Yang’s father’s roof garden, which he and his mother now maintain. (Mr. Yang)

When Yang thinks of his father’s death, he swears and then says, “Everything was avoidable. We need justice from heaven, ”he says. But he also blames himself: “He must have touched something with the virus. I should have given him gloves. “

Her mother asks where her father went every day. His memory goes away; everything that used to be fades. Yang answers his questions and keeps the garden alive.