Was the last dance overrated? After the last episode, we debate

“The Last Dance”, ESPN’s 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s, has dominated parts of the virtual watercooler (see: Twitter sports) since its premiere last month. But this attention did not come without criticism from filmmaker Ken Burns – who raised an eyebrow at Jordan’s close involvement in the production – and writers Dave Zirin and Joel Anderson – who questioned the relatively mild treatment of the series on its subject.

After the series finale on Sunday, Times Times national basketball writer Dan Woike, Lakers and Clippers reporter Broderick Turner, writer Greg Braxton and television editor Matt Brennan come together to discuss if it was worth it.

Matt Brennan: Gentlemen, after five weeks, 10 hours and countless tweets, “The Last Dance” is over. At the beginning, I wrote an article speculating that the combination of its quality, its subject, generalized self-isolation and the virtual absence of live sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic would make it one. Cultural event. As I am not much mistaken, I will take credit for being right. During the season, however, the “quality” factor was questioned. So now I suggest you start the music on our last dance: was this thing good? Was it a classic that you will see, nostalgic, during the next global pandemic? Is it a simple hagiography? Was it garbage? None / all of the above?

Dan Woike: So much, in so many ways, I was the perfect target for this documentary. I grew up in Chicago in the days of Jordan, idolizing him. Nostalgia is really hard – all I have to do is hear the opening notes of the Bulls’ introductory song and I get goosebumps. And, like someone who got the basketball removed, it feels so good, even for two hours a week, to get lost in basketball again.

But compared to the best sports documentaries – “Hoop Dreams” is the best – what does “The Last Dance” tell us? How hard is it to be the most famous person alive? That Michael Jordan is motivated by meanness? What Dennis Rodman has exhausted Carmen Electra? I don’t think it has anything to say about society as a whole, which means it can’t be at the document level – “Hoop Dreams”, “OJ Made in America,” “Two Escobars” – which do it.

That’s not to say that I didn’t like it. I have. Hearing Michael Jordan tell his own story, in a way, showed us some of Michael Jordan’s biggest flaws. I loved the grudges, the gossip, the tequila next to him disappear. But I could watch “Hoop Dreams” every year. I don’t know when I will return.

Were we expecting too much? Did he deliver? Why was Justin Timberlake interviewed?

Greg Braxton: Daniel is on something. For me, the measure of a great film, a play, a documentary, whatever, is whether it makes me want to see it again. “The Last Dance” accomplishes its mission in an excellent way – the highlights of the game, the history of that time and in particular the revealing interviews of an icon of the sport who rarely opened. But I don’t think that goes up to the level of the great documentaries that I would like to see again. “O.J .: Made in America”, “Hoop Dreams”, “When We Were Kings” and others have depth, freshness, excitement or a certain Something which offers rewards and information on multiple views. That’s what I felt immediately after watching “OJ”, “When We Were Kings”, even “Kobe Bryant: Muse” to some extent, although I wouldn’t necessarily put this documentary in the forefront of the ones I mentioned earlier.

With “The Last Dance”, I have one and it’s over. When I previewed episodes before streaming them to my iPad, I didn’t feel particularly drawn to seeing them again when they were streamed to my big screen TV, even if it added to the experience a few times. I can certainly see myself recommending “The Last Dance” to everyone. But at this point, I cannot imagine a circumstance where I would choose to watch it again.

Brennan: Let me play the devil’s advocate here. I would tend to agree that it doesn’t match the level of award-winning and notable titles that you both cite. But I’m not sure I buy that it doesn’t say anything about society as a whole. In a way, the frivolity of the ultra-capitalist tabloids perfectly captures its historic moment in the mid-90s, when the economy was going up, celebrity scandals fueled nocturnal television programs like “Entertainment Tonight” or “Inside Edition” , and you could pretty much count on everyone watching the NBA Finals in any given year.

As I wrote at the start, “The Last Dance” crystallizes this post-Cold War moment, pre-9/11 in the sun for America and American culture in the world, even if we see this moment as fairly vague in retrospect. I think it has a more difficult level of difficulty than you might think. What do you say, BT?

Michael Jordan is filmed while being interviewed for the documentary series “The Last Dance”. (Jon Roche)

Broderick Turner: More than anything, the documentary recalled how dominant Michael Jordan was as a basketball player and personality and how he became global without social media during his reign. The joke was that the NBA was actually the MBA (Michael Basketball Assn.). He led the league and it was evident during the series. The league has grown thanks to him and the Bulls. Having covered Phil Jackson when he coached the Lakers, the series made it possible to understand why he was able to face so many different characters.

It didn’t bother Phil that Dennis Rodman went to Las Vegas during the season. Who allows a player to do this? And Rodman, oh man, this guy was / is special and so important to the show. Scottie Pippen remains the most underrated No. 2 guy in NBA history.

Every Sunday, “The Last Dance” sparked interesting conversations throughout the week.

Woike: I think BT raises a big point about Scottie – even in this story, he is again overshadowed by MJ. We see him playing big games, we see him cringe in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals. But we will probably think more of what is left on the bench against the Knicks, with migraine headaches. It is not fair. Scottie was too good to be remembered for a small handful of failures.

Brennan: So what is the final verdict? Was “Last Dance” overestimated, underestimated or fair?

Turner: In my humble opinion, it was fair and obviously at the right time. As a fan of Michael Jordan and Bulls, it was just a reminder of their greatness and a demonstration of why the NBA promotes its stars unlike other sports leagues. And the soundtrack was excellent throughout. Music and sport have always been linked. And from MJ to Rodman to Jackson to Pippen to Jerry Krause, the characters were convincing, which sparked great interest.

Woike: I think “The Last Dance” was perfect. I think there are well-deserved criticisms – the management of the timeline, the absence of Jordan’s first wife, Juanita, the cult of heroes – but in many ways, it was the perfect content at the perfect time. It was an incredible distraction from a scary world, baked with nostalgia, an incredible soundtrack and a narrator ready to bury anyone while telling his side of the story. Like I said earlier, I don’t know how many times I will see “The Last Dance” again, but when we hope to be on the other side of this pandemic, I will think about the series and remember how much joy it gave me.