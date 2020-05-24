Virtual visit houses for $ 600,000 in Orange County

Stay indoors and take a look at the homes with listed virtual tours for around $ 600,000 in Anaheim, Mission Viejo and Buena Park in Orange County.

ANAHEIM: This one-story charmer near Disneyland comes with a games room transformed from a garage.

Address: 2459 W. Cerritos Ave., Anaheim, 92804

Listed for: $ 599,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms over 1,348 square feet (7,182 square feet of land)

Features: Landscaped walkway; tiled floors; three-sided brick fireplace; back patio

About the area: In postal code 92804, based on 24 sales, the median price of single-family homes in March was $ 640,000, up 6.7% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

A Tudor style house at 27952 Wentworth, Mission Viejo. (Realtor.com)

VIEJO MISSION: This Tudor-style location on the north side of town includes a renovated kitchen and loft.

Address: 27952 Wentworth, Mission Viejo, 92692

Listed for: $ 649,999 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms on 1,317 square feet (3,300 square feet of land)

Features: Half-timbered exterior; living room with brick fireplace; master suite with whirlpool; grassy backyard

About the area: In postal code 92692, based on 50 sales, the median price of single-family homes in March was $ 789,000, down 1.4% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

A recently renovated house at 7973 4th St., Buena Park. (Realtor.com)

BUENA PARK: A vibrant exterior gives way to subdued hues inside this recently renovated home near downtown Buena Park.

Address: 7973 4e St., Buena Park, 90621

Listed for: $ 584,888 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms on 1,276 square feet (land of 4,805 square feet)

Features: Tile and hardwood floors; open floor plan; central location

About the area: In postal code 90621, based on 15 sales, the median price of single-family homes in March was $ 618,000, up 15.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

An upgraded home at 1168 W. Hazelwood St., Anaheim (Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM: Personalized murals surround the saltwater pool behind this upgraded home near Highway 5.

Address: 1168 W. Hazelwood St., Anaheim, 92802

Listed for: $ 629,900 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms on 1,347 square feet (6,000 square feet lot)

Features: Covered entrance; laminate floors; whitewashed brick accents; pergola by the pool

About the area: In postal code 92802, based on 10 sales, the median price of single-family homes in March was $ 625,000, up 9.1% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

An 80s bungalow at 28512 Barbosa, Mission Viejo. (Realtor.com)

VIEJO MISSION: Nestled in a cul-de-sac, this 1980s bungalow in a gated community benefits from local amenities such as a swimming pool, spa, tennis court, gym and clubhouse.

Address: 28512 Barbosa, Mission Viejo, 92692

Listed for: $ 615,000 for two bedrooms and two bathrooms on 1,503 square feet (3,478 square feet of land)

Features: Roof in clay tiles; covered entrance; neutral tones; garage for two cars

About the area: In postal code 92692, based on 50 sales, the median price of single-family homes in March was $ 789,000, down 1.4% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

A 60’s house at 7081 Albatross Dr., Buena Park. (Realtor.com)

BUENA PARK: Grassy land sandwiched this house from the 1960s with an enclosed patio on a large corner lot.

Address: 7081 Albatross Dr., Buena Park, 90620

Listed for: $ 615,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms on 1,240 square feet (6,834 square feet lot)

Features: Kitchen with breakfast bar; vaulted ceilings; rear terrace; flower boxes

About the area: In postal code 90620, based on 29 sales, the median price of single-family homes in March was $ 637,000, up 7.1% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.