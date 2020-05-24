USC and Mississippi schedule home series for 2025 and 2026

Twelve years after he sadly left on the LAX tarmac, the scene is set for Lane Kiffin to return to Los Angeles – this time as coach of Ole Miss.

The USC will host Ole Miss – and presumably Kiffin – at the Colosseum to open the 2025 season, the school announced on Monday. The Trojans will then travel to Oxford, Missouri, in September 2026 for the second half of a home-to-home agreement.

Kiffin was hired at Ole Miss in December after a successful three season run at Florida Atlantic. He had spent the previous three seasons in Alabama, where he had landed as an assistant after his informal exit from USC.

The former trainer’s ties to USC date back to 2001, when he was hired as a trojan coach under the guidance of trainer Pete Carroll. Kiffin stayed on the staff for the 2006 season, eventually serving as an offensive coordinator, before taking on a position as head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

In 2010, after a failed stint with the Raiders and a year-long hiatus as head coach in Tennessee, Kiffin returned to USC, taking over as head coach as the program dealt with the ramifications of crippling sanctions from the NCAA. He lasted three seasons before being laid off in early September 2013 following an unbalanced loss to Arizona State.

Earlier this month, Kiffin bristled in a radio interview with Colin Cowherd that he still believed his tenure at USC “was not rated on a fair scale”.

“We were not 1-10,” said Kiffin. “We had 30 fewer bursaries and when [sanctions] hit, all of your juniors and seniors can leave so you need to sign a # 1 recruiting course in the country with kids knowing they can’t play a bowl game for two years. Everyone said I couldn’t coach … but everyone forgot that. “

It remains to be seen if Kiffin – or even the current USC coach, Clay Helton – are in their current positions in five seasons. But as the USC advances under new leadership in its athletics department, the timing of a potential meeting is a sign that the program and its former coach are ready to move forward.

It also doesn’t hurt to add an SEC opponent to the future USC non-conference list. The Trojans are currently expected to face Alabama in their first game of the season in 2020, but the match could be at risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Otherwise, the USC would face Notre Dame (2020-2026), New Mexico (2020), San Jose State (2021, 2024), Brigham Young (2021, 2023), Rice (2022), Nevada ( 2023) and Fresno. State (2026, 2028) in its future non-conference calendars.