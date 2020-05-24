Trendy property: sale of Walt Disney’s former desert house ends happily

A Palm Spring home that once housed Walt Disney and his wife Lillian sold for the asking price of $ 1.095 million.

Designated in the list as “Walt Disney’s Technicolor Dream House”, the magical kingdom of four bedrooms and four bathrooms of the Indian Canyon community was originally built for the host and his wife in 1962. It remained in the family Disney until 2015, when it sold for $ 650,000.

1/ten The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2/ten The home. (Realtor.com) 3/ten The living room. (Realtor.com) 4/ten The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5/ten The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6/ten The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7/ten The guest room. (Realtor.com) 8/ten The backyard. (Realtor.com) 9/ten The patio. (Realtor.com) ten/ten The swimming pool. (Realtor.com)

Entrance through double doors painted red, the 2,443-square-foot house features splashes of bright color and decorations that pay homage to its original owner. Mirrored ceilings top the entrance, which leads to a living room and a dining room. A kitchen with dining area is located outside the common area.

Sliding glass doors offer views of the community golf course. The backyard is equipped with a swimming pool, an elevated spa, a lawn and a covered patio.

The home was last traded in 2017 for $ 865,000 and went on sale in March for $ 1.095 million, according to records.

Disney, who died in 1966 at age 65, was an entrepreneur, animator and producer who, in the 1920s, created Disney Bros. Studio with his brother Roy and, three decades later, opened Disneyland in Anaheim.

Michael Erives and Darcey Deetz of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Leaskou Partners were the registrars. Erives also represented the buyer.