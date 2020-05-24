Tony Gwynn eighth? Big queues can lead to big debates

The lines that Dave Roberts and Gabe Kapler built for the all-time battle between Southern California and Northern California – the Golden Greats: I-5 Series – and revealed during a Zoom call Tuesday are stacked.

Coming with them was not easy. The two managers have done their homework. They studied the numbers – traditional and advanced. They asked people for their opinions. There was even behind the scenes play.

Roberts went so far as to create two lineups based on the one Kapler chose to start in Game 1 – one for Randy Johnson, a left-hander, and another for right-hander Tom Seaver. Kapler chose Johnson to start the first game and Roberts chose to leave Tony Gwynn – yes, this Tony Gwynn – in eighth place in his batting order.

And, as always when managers make decisions, there were questions.

With the seven computer simulated games American Professional Baseball Assn. (APBA), slated for launch on Tuesday, let’s take a look at some of the questions managers faced – about their thinking processes, finished products and the people who make them up – during last Tuesday’s video chat.

First, a reminder about the queues.

SOCAL GAME 1 RANGE

1. Jackie Robinson 2B, 1949 Dodgers

2. Ted Williams LF, Red Sox from 1941

3. Eddie Murray 1B, Orioles from 1982

4. Mark McGwire DH, Cardinals 1998

5. Nomar Garciaparra SS, 2000 Red Sox

6. Duke Snider CF, Dodgers of 1954

7. Nolan Arenado 3B, 2017 Rockies

8. Tony Gwynn RF, 1994 Padres

9. Gary Carter C, 1984 Expos

RHP Don Drysdale

COMPOSITION OF THE NORCAL GAME 1

1. Rickey Henderson LF, 1990 Athletics

2. Barry Bonds DH, Giants 2002

3. Frank Robinson RF, Orioles from 1966

4. Willie Stargell 1B, 1973 Pirates

5. Joe DiMaggio CF, 1939 Yankees

6. Joe Morgan 2B, 1976 Reds

7. Ken Caminiti 3B, 1996 Padres

8. Troy Tulowitzki SS, 2010 Rockies

9. Ernie Lombardi C, 1938 Reds

LHP Randy Johnson

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler have chosen entrees for the first game in the “I-5 series” of online games combining baseball legends from Southern California with Northern California. Here’s how they found Ted Williams and Barry Bonds in second place, among others.

Late in the game, with a lead, do you call on Ozzie Smith in defense to replace Nomar Garciaparra at shortstop?

Roberts: I don’t think Nomar has ever been defended as a shortstop, obviously, but you’re no better than the wizard. So with the lead, I hope Nomar took his fourth hit, then here is the wizard, certainly.

Rollie Fingers or Trevor Hoffman: Who do you prefer as the closest?

Roberts: For me, Trevor, I played with him. He’s a guy who prepares like no other. It’s a strike launcher. Change is deadly. And understand that these guys haven’t seen Trevor. I just can’t get out of Trevor Hoffman so it’s my choice.

Who is your closest? Dennis Eckersley, Dave Righetti or John Wetteland?

Kapler: I’m going to go with Eck. So I feel like Eck learned from 1988. The home run that Gibby [Kirk Gibson] hitting him made him a better pitcher. I am delighted to see him close the matches in the ninth.

Why did you choose Nolan Arenado over George Brett, who hit .390 in 1980, on third?

Roberts: Yes, certainly all the work, it reached .390. I know a lot of people who have played with the Royals, namely Buddy Black, who is still one of his good friends. No one has always hit the ball harder than George Brett. And there are crazy stories about George. I have a little story about George Brett. One day in Kansas City, George told his teammates – and it was probably 130 [degrees] on the grass – “I’m not going to drink a glass of water the whole game. I’m going to be the first on the field, the first in the shelter every round, so that after winning this victory, this beer will have such a good taste. “So, of course, he probably threw three hits in this game. The Royals win this match. First on, first in the shelter. He was pretty much dehydrated, but got through the game, led the team to a win and had that cold beer.

But, again, Randy just neutralizes the left-hander. Difficult to get hits, not to mention slugs, to get on the base. And George, even that season, he hit .390, I think he operated .760 this year against left-handed pitchers and he doesn’t face the Big Unit. So I think the defense and you’re watching Nolan that year, I think he had a 1,300 OPS against lefties. It’s a big delta, so I just loved Nolan. And George will be there against Seaver.

What was it like to write a program with the names DiMaggio, Henderson, Bonds and Robinson?

Kapler: I think the most fun I had was going back and digging into Rickey’s best year. He just had a knack for getting to the base, of course. I had so much fun writing his name at the top of the range because of all he can do regardless of his arrival at the base. And the freedom and flexibility it could give [the manager]. But I had a lot of fun thinking about this outside field. I guess the biggest question was who to have in the outdoor field. Were they going to be bonds or bonds in the DH position? I did a lot of work and asked a lot of questions about each guy’s defensive capabilities and got off to a pretty good start on our field as a defensive unit and obviously the top five hitters in the lineup are pretty impressive.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had to make tough choices when choosing a team for the SoCal I-5 series team. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Who is your favorite player in your starting lineup and why?

Kapler: I’m probably going to go with Caminiti here. He’s a guy I played with. We played together in Texas in the early 2000s. I saw him play as a young adult professional baseball player. And he was so fierce. This is the word I would use to describe it. If you look into Ken Caminiti’s eyes, it’s intimidating. And he’s a guy who flashed the leather, had a cannon, played badly, played pop, knew the game very well and supported his teammates. So from the favorites point of view, I’m going with Cammy.

Roberts: I think it’s pretty easy for me. This man not only played the game with passion, a chip on the shoulder, responsibility. He was bigger than the game to understand his legacy. So, Jackie Robinson.

Why did you choose Jackie Robinson to win over Tony Gwynn?

Roberts: Well, I think in this situation, in that first game, I felt he had a better chance of winning the base against the Unit. And I hope we can get the Unit out of there and I hope Tony has to face the Unit twice. And I’m going to try my luck with Jackie against this big left-hander three times. Tony will play in the lineup against Seaver.

Which player on your team would you like to take from the past and put it in the game today?

Kapler: DiMaggio, for me. I would love to see him run around the central court. And, obviously, with the stroke sequence, you can’t say it would happen in this modern, alternative universe, but I would like to see if it would happen. It’s always interesting because the players are now – and it’s not to be argued – bigger, faster, stronger, more athletic, more nervous, have more technology, more tools at their fingertips. It would be really fascinating to see a guy like Joe DiMaggio, who played in the 1950s, throw his hat in the ring in today’s environment and see how he would fare.

Roberts: I think for me it’s Ted Williams. I want to see this seat in the center-right field at Fenway Park, see how close it can get or if it really hit that seat. But he’s one of the best of all time, obviously, so I would love to see him.

SOCAL BENCH

C Lance Parrish, 1982 Tigers

C Bob Boone, 1988 Angels

1B Wes Parker, 1970 Dodgers

2B Jeff Kent, 2000 Giants

2B Chase Utley, Phillies 2006

3B George Brett, Royals of 1980

3B Eddie Mathews, 1953 Braves

SS Ozzie Smith, 1987 Cardinals

SS Robin Yount, 1982 Brewers

DE Christian Yelich, 2019 Brewers

DE Fred Lynn, 1979 Red Sox

DE Ralph Kiner, 1949 Pirates

DE Dusty Baker, 1980 Dodgers

DE George Foster, 1977 Reds

DE Bobby Bonds, 1973 Giants

SOCAL BULLPEN

RHP Walter Johnson, 1913 senators

RHP Jim Palmer, Orioles 1972

RHP Rollie Fingers, 1981 Brewers

RHP Trevor Hoffman, 1998 Padres

RHP Bret Saberhagen, Royals 1989

RHP Stephen Strasburg, 2017 National Championships

RHP Bert Blyleven, Twins from 1973

RHP Gerrit Cole, Astros 2019

RHP Bob Lemon, 1952 Indians

NORCAL BENCH

DE Lefty O’Doul, 1929 Phillies

DE Willie McGee, 1985 Cardinals

DE Aaron Judge, 2017 Yankees

DE Curt Flood, 1967 Cardinals

DE Harry Heilmann, 1923 Tigers

1B Keith Hernandez, 1979 cardinals

1B Bill Buckner, 1980 cubs

2B Tony Lazzeri, 1929 Yankees

2B Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox 2008

SS Jimmy Rollins, Phillies 2007

SS Joe Cronin, 1930 senators

3B Carney Lansford, 1981 Red Sox

3B Stan Hack, 1938 cubs

C Stephen Vogt, Athletics 2015

C Joe Ferguson, 1979 Dodgers

BULLPEN

RHP Tom Seaver, 1971 Mets

RHP Dennis Eckersley, 1992 Athletics

RHP Dave Stewart, Athletics 1990

LHP Lefty Gomez, 1934 Yankees

LHP Dave Righetti, 1986 Yankees

LHP CC Sabathia, 2007 Indians

LHP Tug McGraw, 1972 Mets

RHP Mike Norris, 1980 Athletics

RHP John Wetteland, 1993 Expos