Tom Hanks celebrates promotion of 2020 with pandemic diploma

Tom Hanks wants the 2020 promotion to know he sees them.

The Hollywood actor, who contracted and recovered coronavirus with his wife, Rita Wilson, shared a special diploma for this year’s graduates on Twitter on Friday for their academic achievements in the midst of a global pandemic.

“To all the graduates of 2020, you have chosen yourself!”, He said on social networks. “Print this on sheepskin!” Hanx. ”

The diploma, which Hanks signed of himself and of the theoretical physicist (deceased) Albert Einstein, reads as follows: “Separate works facing the great pandemic. Successful studies despite the difficulties imposed by the COVID-19 crisis. You have shown honor, dedication, resources and good citizenship.

“Witness to all who see this semi-official diploma.”

In a separate tweet, the star of “Cast Away” shared his high school photo, taken in 1974 at Skyline High School in Oakland.

After schools were forced to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus, university and secondary degrees across the country moved to virtual ceremonies. Many stars and entertainment luminaries stepped in to celebrate recent graduates, offer advice and share speeches.

Hanks and Wilson tested positive for the disease in March and spent weeks in quarantine in Australia. The Hollywood couple kept the public informed throughout their journey against coronaviruses, with rap mixes from Wilson and Hanks hosting “Saturday Night Live” from their home.