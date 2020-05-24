This day in sport: the 1981 Indianapolis 500 ends in controversy

The Indianapolis 500 ended in controversy on that date in 1981 when Mario Andretti, who finished second behind Bobby Unser, was declared the winner after Unser made an illegal pass during a warning period while exiting the stands.

On lap 149, Unser and Andretti left the pit row together. As a rule, they had to blend into the peloton as it headed for turn 2. But Unser accelerated and headed forward near the rhythm car.

This decision gave him 11 cars ahead of Andretti. After five months of appeal proceedings, the decision was quashed and Unser was credited with the victory, but was fined $ 40,000.

Unser denied having done anything wrong. “Everyone would like me to say that it was all Mario [should have won], ‘”he said.” The truth is that it is not. ”

Bobby Unser takes cars out on bail during a controversial 1981 Indianapolis 500 arrival.

The Indianapolis 500 was scheduled for its traditional Memorial Day weekend on Sunday, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was postponed to August 23 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

LAFC was scheduled to play New York City FC during a Major League football game at the Banc of California Stadium.

In baseball, the Dodgers would have finished a three-game streak between the Cleveland Indians at Dodger Stadium. The Angels and Athletics were to end a three-game game in Oakland.

Here is an overview of other memorable games and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1936 – Beating in eighth place, Tony Lazzeri of the New York Yankees completes 11 races with a triple and three circuits, including two Grand Slam tournaments in a 25-2 Philadelphia athletics rout at Shibe Park. Lazzeri, 32, is in his 11th season with New York and is the first player to have won two Grand Slam tournaments in one game.

1967 – Cincinnati obtains a franchise in the American Football League for a group led by Paul Brown. Former Cleveland Browns coach names team the Bengals in recognition of the city’s previous professional football franchises of the 1930s and 1940s. The Bengals played their first season in 1968 and won their first two games before finishing with a record of 3-11.

1980 – Bobby Nystrom’s overtime goal gave the New York Islanders a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in their sixth game at the Nassau Coliseum for their first Stanley Cup title. Nystrom takes a pass from John Tonelli and passes the backhand to goalkeeper Pete Peeters at 7:11 of the extra period. It is the first of four consecutive Stanley Cup titles for the Islanders.

1990 – The Edmonton Oilers won their fifth Stanley Cup in seven seasons by defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in game 5 at Boston Garden. Goalkeeper Bill Ranford, who limited Boston to eight goals in the series, wins the Conn Smythe Trophy for best player in the playoffs. Glenn Anderson scores a goal and assists another with a pass in the back to Craig Simpson in the first period which gives the Oilers a 2-0 lead.

1992 – Al Unser Jr. won the Indianapolis 500 with the closest finish in racing history, beating Scott Goodyear by 0.043 seconds, just half a car length. It was Unser’s first victory in Indianapolis and he became the first second-generation driver to cross the finish line first at the Brickyard. Lyn St. James, the second woman to run at Indy, finished in 11th place.

1995 – Dennis Eckersley of the Oakland Athletics launches a ninth scoreless inning to become the sixth pitcher to make 300 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Eckersley would play three more seasons, the last with the Boston Red Sox, and would retire in 1998 with 390 saves.

2001 – John Lieber of the Chicago Cubs starts a 3-0 shutout, a 3-0 hit on the Cincinnati Reds. Game time is 1:48, the shortest at Wrigley Field since the 1970s. It was also the first shutout against the Reds in 208 games, a National League record.

2009 – Brazilian Helio Castroneves is the ninth driver to win the Indianapolis 500 three times. Castroneves, who won pole position in qualifying, steps back in the final laps to beat Dan Wheldon of England and Danica Patrick who improved his fourth place as a rookie in 2005 by crossing the finish line in third place.

2010 – Lukas Lacko of Slovakia beats American Michael Yani in a 71-game tennis match that ties most in Roland Garros since a tiebreaker was instituted in 1973. Lacko wins 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 12-10 in a first round match at Roland Garros in Paris. The marathon begins on Sunday and ends the next day.

2014 – Maya Moore scores 30 points on a record night as the Minnesota Lynx defeat New York Liberty 87-82 in a WNBA game in Minneapolis. Moore is the first player to score at least 30 points in four consecutive games. She made four three-point shots in the opening minutes and finished 11 for 19 on the field.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press