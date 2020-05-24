The rise of Wikipedia as a source of medical information

Barely ten years ago, people talked about the Wikipedia website as, let’s face it, a place of lies and nonsense. As Michael Scott of Dunder Mifflin noted in “The Office”, “Wikipedia is the best thing ever. Anyone in the world can write anything they want on any subject. So you know that you get the better possible information. “

But since then, the site has been transformed. Today, Wikipedia is regularly the first place that many of us check to find out everything. In fact, the Wikipedia pages on COVID-19 and the pandemic are viewed over a million times a day and published almost every hour of the day.

And chances are, when you visit the page, Dr. James Heilman just finished editing it.

“We don’t have a vaccine, but we know this disease can be stopped,” said Heilman, or “Doc James”, as it is called. He is one of the over 100 editors of WikiProject Medicine, which edits and reviews all medical content on Wikipedia.

Dr. James Heilman is one of the editors of medical information on Wikipedia. CBS News



His point of view? The only proven way to stop COVID-19 is social distance.

Wired Magazine editor Nicholas Thompson asked Heilman, “Do you think social distancing works?”

“Yes, certainly. You know, we have a good understanding of how the disease is transmitted. You know, if everyone were to remain completely still for four weeks, this disease would be eradicated,” he replied.

In his other life, Heilman was an emergency room doctor in a small hospital in Canada. “I don’t recommend people blindly trust Wikipedia,” he said. “I think doing it would be silly. Yet, you know, people shouldn’t blindly trust other sources of information either.”

Wikipedia works only on the goodwill of volunteers like Dr. Heilman. Some of you are used to the Internet. Others are academics and retirees, such as Rosie Goodnight-Stephenson: “We, the publishers of Wikipedia, are truly like a learning machine,” she said. “We collaborate. We have networks of people who work in various fields.”

She wrote Last year the six millionth article from English Wikipedia.

“We learned that what we did initially – writing articles that may have no references, or enough references – was not the best choice for an encyclopedic article,” said Goodnight-Stephenson.

CBS News



She said that credentials and transparency are essential to the success of Wikipedia.

Katherine Maher, CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation (the nonprofit organization that runs Wikipedia), said, “You can check every change. If something is wrong, you can go ahead and fix it. depends on reliable sources. “

Maher said that compared to the news we get from social media, Wikipedia almost always wins.

“It turns out there are a lot of challenges with social media when it comes to distributing information, a lot of questions about whether we can trust them, [and] who’s watching, “she said.

Maher said having our own private news feed can actually divide us, which is a Wikipedia problem. born to have.

“There is only one front page of Wikipedia,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re in Iran or Italy or Japan or sitting here in New York. You all look at the same information.”

However, even if the medical pages are strictly monitored by the WikiProject team and the hot topics that get a lot of page views are carefully edited, inaccurate information remains on some of the less read pages of Wikipedia.

When Thompson started working on this story, he researched himself on Wikipedia, and someone had changed his entry to describe him as “a reporter for Martian technology”.

Then how to do do you keep the correct information on Wikipedia? Wikipedia thinks the answer is to recruit more and more diverse publishers.

Wikipedia has attempted to expand its pool of editors by using “a-thon editions,” such as the one held in Hong Kong in March. “Wikipedia is becoming more important because people are using the Internet more and more,” said one volunteer. “Different organizations with their own political goals and objectives will try to influence Wikipedia.”

A Wikipedia “Edit-a-thon” held in Hong Kong. CBS News



Businesses, governments and politicians have all tried to modify Wikipedia entries for their own benefit. But Wikipedia editors use computer programming to fight back.

Now, whenever someone is editing from the White House, a computer algorithm notes the changes and sends a tweet about them:

Washington Examiner Wikipedia article published anonymously from the President’s executive office https://t.co/7YB0t3gIkp pic.twitter.com/RjLFcOvVr3 – White House modifications (@whitehousedits) December 5, 2019

But it’s no secret why someone would want to influence Wikipedia.

“Knowledge is power,” said Maher. “And that means it’s fundamentally disruptive, often to those in power. If you think about the history of what Wikipedia is, it’s actually pretty radical. And I don’t mean to say that like , in a political sort of left / right “I mean, it’s an inversion of power structures, this idea that information can and should be accessible to all. “

But it’s no secret that someone would like to influence Wikipedia, which is why the modest Wikipedia, which was founded in 2001 by Larry Sanger and Jimmy Wales almost as a kind of experiment, became one of the most visited websites on the planet. . It also explains why it is banned in China.

In fact, one in three Americans now gets their medical information from the web.

That’s great with Dr. Heilman: “I don’t mind having an educated patient,” he said.

Thompson asked, “And do you think having accurate information about COVID-19 on Wikipedia can save lives?”

“Well, you know, at the moment, the only tool we have to fight this virus is how it spreads,” said Heilman. “You know, this disease can be stopped by knowledge.”

Maher said: “I sincerely believe that Wikipedia works with generosity and care. In one way or another, this Internet encyclopedia has enabled millions of people to show this good.”

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, on March 30, an anonymous internet user based in Hillsboro, Oregon, using his cell phone, decided to make two changes to Wikipedia. One was a detail about the opening day of baseball, and the other was about Thompson, who is no longer a Martian technology reporter, but one American technology journalist.

Wikipedia



So thank you, anonymous internet user!



