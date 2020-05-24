Support the artisans of the coronavirus: fight to save the bookstores

by May 24, 2020 Business
Support the artisans of the coronavirus: fight to save the bookstores

How bad is this really for local bookstores? Will the publication change for good after the coronavirus pandemic?

Like most others, the book industry holds its breath and counts its meager blessings. As California bookstores reopen with a curbside pickup, here’s a look at the state of the industry.

window.fbAsyncInit = function() { FB.init({

appId : '119932621434123',

xfbml : true, version : 'v2.9' }); };

(function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));
Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2020-05-20/coronavirus-bookstores-writers-support-art-workers

About the author: Emet

View all posts by Emet »

Related Posts

Virtual visit houses for $ 600,000 in Orange County

Virtual visit houses for $ 600,000 in Orange County

May 24, 2020
House of the Week: Take a Modern Pose in the Hollywood Hills

House of the Week: Take a Modern Pose in the Hollywood Hills

May 23, 2020
Coronavirus Threatens 4 Million Jobs in Southern California

Coronavirus Threatens 4 Million Jobs in Southern California

May 23, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *