Sports Day: Carl Lewis Misses Long Jump Record

Olympic champion Carl Lewis continued his quest to break the world record for Bob Beamon in long jump on that date in 1985 when he competed in the Pepsi Invitational athletics competition at UCLA.

On a hot day in front of a sold-out crowd of 12,215 people at Drake Stadium, Lewis’ best effort in four jumps in the sandbox was a 28-foot, 9 1/4 inch jump assisted by the wind. A slight cramp in one of his hamstrings forced him to pass his last two attempts.

“I’m not disappointed, I jumped well today,” said Lewis afterwards. “I am disappointed that I did not make all my jumps.”

Beamon set the record for 29-2 1/2 in 1968 at the Mexico City Olympics. It lasted 23 years until it was shattered by Mike Powell in 1991 with a jump of 29-4 3/8 at the World Championships in Tokyo.

A look at memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1957 – Bold Ruler, with Eddie Arcaro in the saddle, wins the Preakness Stakes of two lengths in front of Iron Liege. Arcaro lets Bold Ruler run at his own pace instead of trying to hold him back as he did in a lost effort in the Kentucky Derby. This is the sixth and last time that Arcaro has won the Preakness.

1971 – The Montreal Canadiens overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals at the Embarrassed Chicago Stadium. Henri Richard scores two goals including the Cup winner at 2:34 of the third period.

1997 – Chris Johnson made an eight-foot putt to the second hole in the playoffs to win the LPGA championship over Leta Lindley at DuPont Country Club in Rockland, Del. It is the third playoff in the championship since the tournament began in 1955, and the first since 1970. After the two players made the first playoff hole mistake, Lindley kicks the trees, opening the door takes Johnson to win his only major title.

2002 – The winner of the Kentucky Derby War Emblem, with Victor Espinoza in place, retains three-quarters of a length of the quick-closing Magic Weisner to win the Preakness Stakes, creating a chance to win the Triple Crown. Coach Bob Baffert gets a third try to win the Thoroughbred Crown Jewel in the past six years.

2004 – At 40, Randy Johnson becomes the oldest pitcher to pitch a perfect match. He retired 13 of 27 batters to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Braves 2-0 at Atlanta. It is the 15th perfect game in the history of the modern major leagues and the first since 1999, when David Cone of the Yankees threw a gem against Montreal.

2008 – Paul Pierce of Boston and LeBron James of Cleveland accumulate 86 points in the seventh game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. James outclasses Pierce 45-41 in the shootout, but Boston advances with a 97-92 victory. Pierce made two crucial free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining to seal the Celtics’ victory.

2011 – Dallas Dirk Nowitzki shows no rust after a nine-day layoff when he makes 10 of his first 11 shots and an NBA playoff record with 24 consecutive free throws en route to score 48 points to lead the Mavericks to a 121-112 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Kevin Durant has 40 points for the Thunder.

2012 – Hall of Fame pitcher Johnny Petraglia is the first of Professional Bowlers Assn. history of winning a national or senior title in six decades by defeating Ron Mohr 220-204 in the PBA Senior Dayton Classic at Capri Lanes. Petraglia, 65, won the first of 14 PBA national tour titles in 1966 in Fort Smith, Ark., At the age of 19. Dick Weber has also won PBA titles in six decades, but his brand includes a regional PBA title.

2013 – Oxbow, with jockey Gary Stevens in the saddle, leads from start to finish to win the Preakness Stakes, overwhelming Orb, the winner of the Kentucky Derby. This is Preakness’s sixth win for coach D. Wayne Lukas and the 14th triple crown victory in the history of the Thoroughbred. It also makes Stevens, 50, the oldest jockey to win the Preakness.

2014 – California Chrome wins the Preakness Stakes dramatically by beating Ride On Curlin to keep alive its offer for the first Triple Crown in horse racing since Affirmed won it in 1978. The chestnut colt ridden by Victor Espinoza, covers the 1 3 / 16th-mile mile on Pimlico Race Course track in 1: 54.84.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press