Santa Anita jockeys find home stay order they can live with

The break-in occurred early in the morning, Aaron Gryder standing on an upturned trash can as he attempted to pass his body through a trailer window that did not fully open. The acrobatic entry was made at the request of his compatriot Drayden Van Dyke, who locked his keys inside.

Nearby, Nate Newby giggled as he watched.

Newby, the deputy general manager of Santa Anita Park, had a spare key. He kept this information for himself.

“It was too funny,” said Newby. “I didn’t mean to interrupt what was going on.”

Gryder laughed when Newby remembered the incident.

“He watched?” Asked Gryder.

What started as an experience full of uncertainty has become one of the most memorable weeks in Gryder’s career.

Originally from West Covina and living in Pasadena, Gryder, 49, has always considered Santa Anita Park as his main trail. Now it is literally his home, as he and more than 20 other runners spend their second weekend in a fenced section of the parking lot near the jockey hall.

The arrangement is part of a COVID-19 protocol which has been implemented to resume racing without a spectator. Housing the jockeys overnight on the property alleviated concerns expressed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health about their whereabouts on race days.

Runners are tested for coronavirus on Wednesday; if they are negative, they settle in the jockey colony on Friday and remain there until the end of the race this weekend.

“This is glorified camping, man,” said Mike Smith, who rode Justify to the Triple Crown in 2018.

The accommodation is opulent because the closure of the entertainment industry has resulted in the availability of Star Waggons trailers that are typically found on film and television sites. The trailers are shared by two jockeys, which each have their own entrance and are divided by a wall.

“We are living the dream right now,” said Victor Espinoza, the colony’s other Triple Crown jockey.

The trailers provided comfort to the jockeys, but it was the common aspect of the configuration that made this experience a transformative experience. Usually, most of their interactions are limited to the jockey hall before and after the races. Some may spend time in the evening, some may even live together. But it has never been like that, where they are together 24 hours a day.

After the reopening of the track on May 15, the jockeys met in the evening in the high-end 100-to-1 club and shared a meal supported by The Derby, a local steakhouse frequented by the horse racing community. . They watched races outside the city and played cards. They watched “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

Smith, 54, quickly found himself in court, advising younger jockeys to take care of their money. The scene reminded him of his youth when he listened to veteran riders like Pat Day and Laffit Pincay Jr. share their experiences.

Horses break from the door of Santa Anita. Jockeys are accommodated overnight on the property to alleviate concerns expressed by the L.A. County Public Health Department regarding their whereabouts on race days. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“At the time,” said Smith, “I would have given everything to do it.”

This includes the unwanted wake-up call he received the next morning. Smith had no training scheduled for the morning, but Gryder and Van Dyke did. Before heading to the paddock, Gryder knocked on Smith’s door. Smith answered half asleep.

“Hey, can you come play outside today?” Said Van Dyke with a little laugh.

Hard to believe now, but Smith was initially skeptical about living there.

Jockeys have no contract. They are not paid unless they drive.

The third largest jockey in history, Smith was free from such concerns. He said he was forced to run again this season out of obligation to the sport.

“The owners pay a lot of money to keep their horses here,” said Smith. “If we don’t give them the opportunity to get this money back, we have nothing.”

Aidan Butler, chief strategy officer, said that Santa Anita’s parent company, the Stronach Group, had the objective of generating the income necessary to continue operating the stables. The region is home to approximately 1,700 horses and nearly 750 people who care for them. Many backstretch workers rely on an on-site health care clinic.

With empty stands in the background, the horses run at Santa Anita Park. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The collapse of this ecosystem could threaten the future of the track.

Twenty-five jockeys were invited to run the weekend of May 15. Everyone agreed.

There are 24 runners in the camp this Memorial Day weekend, which includes the Monday races.

Security measures were of the utmost importance to Gryder, who was particularly wary of the coronavirus. One of his close friends was infected with COVID-19 and spent 64 days in hospital, including 31 days on a ventilator.

“It’s more serious than some people think,” said Gryder.

No visitors are allowed in the trailers. Jockeys are prohibited from entering the stable area and from riding their horses in the paddock area. Apart from a handful of coaches and security guards, they have no audience, running in virtual silence. There is no winning circle; the first place horse and his jockey pose quickly for a photo after their race and move forward.

Gryder was happy to hear that he would be sharing his trailer with Smith, his longtime friend and former roommate. Gryder joked that when Smith called his wife, he placed a cup on the separation wall to listen to their conversation.

“If I get married again, I’ll use two [lines]Said Gryder.

Smith made a crack in how he and Espinoza are neighbors. They are also neighbors of the Sierra Madre.

“We don’t get along,” said Espinoza jokingly. “I learn nothing [from him]. I’m just learning to beat it. “

The jokes are continuous, but friendly.

Gryder noticed a change in the horses.

“Horses are athletes,” he said. “They were happy to go out.”

Over three days of racing last weekend, more than $ 37 million was wagered online and via simulcast. The first day’s salary was $ 11.2 million, compared to $ 7 million the same day last year.

Most of the jockeys returned home after the Sunday races. Gryder, who lives alone, stayed on the ground for three more nights.

He stayed in shape running on the 320 acre property. He chipped golf balls and read books.

He was at home.