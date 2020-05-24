Reopening of the coronavirus: small stores are struggling with the process

For small business owners, the steps toward opening their doors after locking the coronavirus are welcome – but far from easy.

Two small Los Angeles merchants who might slam the names of famous customers in the days leading up to COVID-19 discover that walk-in shoppers have mostly become walk-in shoppers. Although parts of the state are easing restrictions on coronaviruses, store purchases in Los Angeles County are still largely limited to food and other essential businesses.

Kitson on Robertson Boulevard was the original clothing and gift seller who would not die. Little trendz sold its trendy children’s clothing in competition with mega-chains that had larger halls than the retailer’s only Sherman Oaks store.

Now the tourism money is gone. Online traffic is not strong enough to make up for lost store sales. Some employees are afraid to return to work.

All of this leaves Kitson with, at best, 15% of his former source of income. Little Trendz had only a handful of customers last week.

“It’s like trying to start a business from scratch, when you don’t know what you’re going to sell, or to whom,” said Fraser Ross, owner of Kitson, who reopened his store for curb service street on May 8.

Little Trendz owner Sara Petikyan, left, and store manager Arpine, her sister, are masked and gloved in their Sherman Oaks store. They want to show passersby that they are taking all precautions. (Ronald D. White / Los Angeles Times)

Sara Petikyan, owner of Little Trendz, is happy to be back in her store, but knows that the road will be difficult.

“No one wants to buy a T-shirt for their children when they are afraid of feeding their family or finding a job,” she said. “So I understand why we have very little income. It is a struggle. “

Lars Perner, an assistant professor of clinical marketing at the USC Marshall School of Business, said companies have never faced such a mix of negative and conflicting forces.

“It’s a very different situation that businesses face, very surreal,” said Perner, whose specialties include consumer behavior and how buyers react to price changes.

“People who still have jobs have sometimes had their wages cut or are very worried about the length of their jobs. And there is still so much fear around the virus that there can be some kind of social disapproval of the risk of going to buy something for things you really don’t need, “he said.

Kitson opened its doors on Robertson Boulevard dotted with designers in 2000, becoming a must for paparazzi to capture photos of young celebrities. The brand survived two recessions and one expansion – some said an over-expansion – to 17 locations. At the end of 2015, the new management began to liquidate Kitson’s brick and mortar stores and its e-commerce activities.

Ross had left Kitson before the unexpected closure, which caused an avalanche of lawsuits by all parties. In 2016, Ross launched a comeback by opening another pop culture store, which he dubbed Kitross, at Robertson’s original location. Finally, the operation became Kitson again.

Kitson’s business model capitalizes on impulse buying, with an eclectic range of items ranging from original works of art that can sell for a few thousand dollars and cashmere sweaters for $ 600 to greeting cards that sell for $ 5.95.

The pandemic was a severe blow, said Ross, combining the dangers of the virus with the home closure that closed its physical stores as non-core businesses, even though large chains such as Target and Walmart were able to continue to sell gifts and other items with necessities that consumers could not do without.

“They shouldn’t have been allowed to do it when we couldn’t,” said Ross. “We can practice social distancing in retail as well as anyone else.”

A recent weekday, Kitson and the nearby Kitson Kids store were the only establishments in the block open to street-side shops, leaving Robertson Boulevard almost deserted, with the exception of light traffic that would have been inconceivably sparse before the virus. The Kitson outlet store and a Beverly Hills pop-up store have not reopened.

“It’s not great, but every little bit of help helps sales from the sidewalk to the Internet,” said Ross, who added that he averaged around 30 sidewalk customers a day. “But I don’t know what the outcome will be at the end of that. It’s like, it’s a new world, and we adapt as we go along, with what we’re allowed to do and which we are not allowed to do. “

The unsold inventory was an additional problem, said Ross.

“We normally sold Mother’s Day cards each year, and I just wrapped 500. Easter? I packed these things up, ”said Ross, now wondering if he should do the same for Father’s Day next month.

“Pool floats, in fact, I do well with these, because people are stuck in their homes, and so we’re going to have hit articles. But other than that, I don’t know what’s going on will sell and what won’t, “said Ross. Adult puzzles and things to keep kids occupied are also very popular.

Some Kitson workers are delighted to be back. One of them was the seller Tom Ernst, who came and went in front of the store, properly masked, ensuring that the merchandise placed outside to attract customers was settled as well. It didn’t matter that business was extremely slow.

“It was so good to go back to work,” said Ernst. “To be able to have a place to go, where you feel like someone needs you.”

Ross said that some employees are wary of face-to-face work with clients. He said he had seven employees back to work, and three more will return on June 1, now that Kitson has received funding for the federally sponsored paycheck protection program.

“We have 23 employees between our four stores, with inventory people, managers,” said Ross. “So we have two people working on the Internet, one person working outside for customers, one person in stock and tomorrow we will bring people from Instagram and more people back to the Web.”

Some families do not want their loved ones to return to work in the retail business so soon, as is the case for 17-year-old Julie Kartashyan, who would normally work at the Little Trendz children’s store.

“My mom doesn’t want me to go back to work yet,” said Kartashyan. “It’s because she read articles or heard news about how the virus could still exist in August.”

As April arrived in May, Kartashyan’s mother said she might consider letting her come back around May 15, but that date came and went without approval.

“And it’s even if she knows my store is small and very clean,” said Kartashyan. “My mom is not as worried as she would be if I went back to work in a department store; she would certainly not consider it then. “

The bosses also find themselves in a delicate position. Petikyan, the owner of Little Trendz, 33, said she would keep the Kartashyan job for her for as long as it took to get her back.

“That’s all we can do right now, to make sure she knows she still has a job,” said Petikyan, who normally employs five workers. She applied for government-backed emergency PPP funding, but said she never heard from the lender.

“One thing I want to make sure of is that my employees feel comfortable before coming back,” said Petikyan. “I want them to want to go back to work. We want our employees and customers to feel safe. We provide masks and gloves. We provide disinfectants and no one is allowed to enter the store without a mask. “

Petikyan opened Little Trendz in late 2016 in a 750 square foot space on Boulevard Ventura. The store has operated well from the start, she said, as the only multi-block retail establishment focusing on trendy, European and street-style clothing for young children.

“We had older women who came to get things for their grandchildren. Many people came simply because the window attracted them. We were just something different, ”said Petikyan. “We had mothers with passing strollers. They saw the store, entered, referred their friends. So it went pretty well. “

Petikyan brought his sister Arpine, 34, to the business to provide expertise she has acquired in retail management positions over several years, including at Michael Kors.

“It was something, a dream for the two of us who came together,” said Arpine Petikyan.

Little Trendz offers jackets that sell for around $ 100 and t-shirts with naughty lyrics like “I’m so Prada” and “#swag” which cost from $ 24.99 to $ 32.99. There is a new line of COVID clothing, including a shirt proclaiming: “Please stay 6 feet away. “

In 2019, the big chains had resumed the popularity of urban clothing for children and, in some cases, even offered the same brands at competitive prices, said the sisters. But that was nothing compared to the March announcement that Little Trendz could only sell online – a disaster for a store that relied on pedestrian traffic for 80% of its business.

“Having lots of people buying things for Passover and Easter in this neighborhood makes March our second month of sales, behind December,” said Sara Petikyan. “So we suddenly looked at the big numbers, the big sales losses.”

E-commerce has kept the store running, and the sisters believe that if they can only get two walk-in customers a day to increase their online sales, they can eliminate the effects of the virus on businesses. The store has a sign encouraging shoppers to call or text if they see merchandise that interests them through the store’s large windows or on its social media accounts.

“Pedestrian traffic outside has started to pick up,” but no one approached them to make a purchase, she said. “It’s very difficult.”