Reopening of cinemas: “The Outpost” comes out on July 2

As cinemas closed in the event of a pandemic are cautiously heading towards a hoped-for reopening this summer, Fathom Events announced Friday that it would organize screenings of special events of the military thriller “The Outpost” on 500 screens on July 2, followed by a more limited theatrical outing.

Rod-Lurie’s screenings with Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones and Orlando Bloom are scheduled to take place just one day after the scheduled opening of Russell Crowe’s psychological thriller “Unhinged”, which is expected to be the first major new release. in theaters since the coronavirus epidemic closed the multiplexes in March. Based on the CNN anchor fictional book, Jake Tapper, “The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor,” the film follows a unit of American soldiers in Afghanistan as it fights against an overwhelming force of fighters. Taliban.

Fathom Events, which has forged its own niche in the distribution landscape with special projections of musical performances, confessional content and classic films, partners with Screen Media to bring “The Outpost” to 500 screens, each projection being preceded by a special introduction of the actors of the film and behind-the-scenes images.

“As we enter Independence Day weekend, we are honored to partner again with Screen Media, which is the first of many films to debut on our calendar,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events, in a press release. “Screen Media realizes the value and importance of the theater experience as much as we do, so it’s a partnership we look forward to pursuing.”

“We are delighted to partner with Fathom Events to present this heroic tale to audiences worldwide,” said David Fannon, president of Screen Media, in a statement. “Independence Day is the perfect time for the country to return to the movies, and” The Outpost “couldn’t be a better movie for them to come and live on the big screen.”

But while Independence Day may indeed seem like a symbolically fortuitous occasion to release an exciting and patriotic military thriller, it is far from clear whether moviegoers will feel comfortable returning to their multiplexes. premises or if the theaters will even be open.

Two of the country’s largest channels, Cinemark and AMC, said they hoped to open in July. But while states like Georgia and Texas have already started to allow theaters to resume operations with limited seating and other restrictions on social distancing, it is not yet certain that large theaters cities like Los Angeles and New York will reopen.

And while pent-up public demand for any type of big screen entertainment may increase, creating potential opportunities for smaller films like “The Outpost”, most theater owners only want to reopen if they can screen major studio productions and pin their hopes on the science fiction thriller “Tenet” by Christopher Nolan, as Warner Bros. hope to publish July 17, will lead the charge.

In the meantime, the audience remaining limited, distributors continue to move certain planned outings on the big screen to home viewing. Focus Features announced on Friday that Jon Stewart’s political comedy “Irresistible”, which stars Steve Carell and Rose Byrne and is scheduled to hit theaters on May 29, will be available in premium video-on-demand on June 26.