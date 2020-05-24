Racist incidents in China fueled by fears of coronavirus arouse outrage

Discrimination based on efforts to contain the coronavirus in China has sparked an uproar in Africa and other parts of the world, as the United States battles its own peak of discrimination against Asians for fear of the disease. The videos appear to show black people detained by the police and even sleeping on the street after being deported to China. Ramy Inocencio reports xenophobia resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/racist-incidents-in-china-fueled-by-coronavirus-fears-spark-outrage/