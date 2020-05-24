Netflix star and wrestler Hana Kimura dies after bullying

The death of 22-year-old Hana Kimura, a professional Japanese wrestler in the final season of the Netflix reality show “Terrace House”, quickly turns into an account of the possible dangers of cyberbullying.

An official cause of death has not yet been announced. However, speculation increased on Saturday that Kimura committed suicide on Friday. Fan translations of Kimura’s tweets earlier today indicated that she felt weak and no longer wanted to “be human,” media reports said. Kimura’s tweets have since been deleted, so translations cannot be checked.

Kimura was part of Stardom Wrestling, who confirmed Kimura’s death on Friday evening in a tweet.

Celebrity fans, We are sorry to announce that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to go on, and keep your thoughts and prayers with family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time. – We are celebrity (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020

Kimura was one of six people living together in front of the cameras in “Terrace House”. The reality series said it had no scripts and said its goal was to watch what goes on behind closed doors when strangers cohabit. A drama ensued, including an exchange which, according to fans, led to widespread intimidation of Kimura.

Social media posts with #RIPHanaKimura have focused on the torrent of online reviews targeting the star after an episode of “Terrace House” in which she slapped a roommate for washing her wrestling costume. In the episode, Kimura cries over the ruined costume and wonders why her roommate was negligent.

“They’re as important as my life,” she says of the expensive suit.

The backlash against Kimura has now become scandalous to its detractors and the pain they have apparently inflicted on the security of their keyboards.

Professional wrestler Adam Pacitti tweeted: “The death of Hana Kimura is an absolute tragedy. I hope this recalls that social media interactions can have a serious effect on the mental health of anyone, no matter who they are. Be nice. TEAR.”

The death of Hana Kimura is an absolute tragedy. I hope this recalls that social media interactions can have a serious effect on the mental health of anyone, no matter who they are. Be nice. TEAR. – Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) May 23, 2020

Netflix told The Times on Saturday that it was postponing the release of new episodes of “Terrace House”. Production of the series had already been stopped due to the coronavirus epidemic.