Home sales in southern California fall sharply in April

Illustrating the chilling effects that the coronavirus crisis has had on the housing market, data released Tuesday shows that home sales in southern California fell 26.6% in April from the previous month, while that year-over-year sales were down 31.5%.

DQNews data reflects residential transactions that were closed in the past month, which means that many blocked third parties were opened just before or in the wake of home restrictions imposed on Californians in March.

Aspects of the real estate industry have been deemed essential by Californian leaders, but with restrictions that have more or less killed traditional open houses.

Sales generally declined in April as the pandemic disrupted and canceled many escrow transactions, but home prices continued to experience marginal gains from the previous year:

In Los Angeles County, the median home price rose 3.8% to $ 630,000, while sales fell 35.2%.

In Orange County, the median home price rose 2.7% to $ 755,000, while sales fell 33.8%.

In Riverside County, the median home price rose 5.8% to $ 412,500, while sales fell 30.6%.

In San Bernardino County, the median home price rose 5.4% to $ 353,000, while sales fell 20.9%.

In San Diego County, the median home price rose 4.3% to $ 594,500, while sales fell 30.6%.

In Ventura County, the median home price rose 2.6% to $ 600,000, while sales fell 34.6%.

Fear of the unknown prompted many potential sellers to press the pause button on potential transactions, while mortgage credit tightened despite historically low interest rates. The so-called jumbo mortgages – loans over $ 765,600 – have evaporated due to concerns from lenders about the severity and duration of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The high-end market, especially in Los Angeles County, is another story. Pandemic Did Little To Slow Sales Down $ 5 Million In LA County Although Stocks Down, Buyers Take Advantage Of Current Market (And Low Interest Rates), Using Banks who prioritize big spenders to do this.

Market bites

San Bernardino County continued to see an increase in new home transactions, with 249 sales in April, up 41.5% from the same month a year earlier (176). The county recorded 323 new home sales in March. Sales of new homes in San Diego County (235) increased 8.3% year over year.

Overall, condominium sales in Southland decreased 31.7% from March and 35.5% from the previous year. The median sale price of condominiums, however, increased 5.6% year over year, including an increase of 13.2% in Riverside County.

Orange and San Diego counties remained stable with peak median selling prices of $ 755,000 and $ 594,500, respectively, the same as the previous month.