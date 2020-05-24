Here’s what Bulls said about Dennis Rodman in the 1998 final

One of the highlights of the final episode of “The Last Dance” was the disappearing act that Dennis Rodman shot between games 3 and 4 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

Rodman seems to have missed training and a mandatory media session and instead appeared alongside Hulk Hogan on “WCW Monday Nitro”. And then he literally fled the media on his return to avoid the subject.

Classic “worm”.

At the time, Rodman and the Chicago Bulls had a 2-1 lead over Utah Jazz. “The Last Dance” shows Bulls coach Phil Jackson telling Rodman’s antics to the media: “He’s just focusing on the final. Not ours.”

A review of the 1998 Times cover, however, suggests the opposite. Future Hall of Fame member Scottie Pippen was quite critical of Rodman after the failed training.

“I think it’s very frustrating right now,” said Pippen. “But you don’t want to wear this in the next game, you don’t want to wear this in the next practice. You want the chemistry of the team to stay there and stay as strong and supportive as possible, especially in the situation in which we are in right now. We don’t want Dennis to distract the team. He’s going to train tomorrow, I hope, and have a lame excuse, but we’re just going to forget about it and we look forward to the next game. “

On the same day, Michael Jordan told reporters: “With Dennis comes a lot of luggage. We just have to wear it and we have to accept it. “

And Luc Longley said of Rodman’s shenanigans: “We don’t like it, but we support it.”

Even Jackson, apparently before finding out where Rodman was, seemed critical of the guy.

“If there were more people like Dennis, we would be in chaos. We couldn’t have a company, ”said Jackson. “We couldn’t have lanes on a highway. You couldn’t get people to line up. He is not a normal person in society. “

It was the following day, after Rodman’s return to practice, that Jackson made the commentary presented in “The Last Dance”. Here is more of this quote:

“The emphasis should be on the fact that Dennis is a unique individual, perhaps somewhat disabled, who finds a job here that he does very well.

“Rather than trying to make him look like some sort of dysfunctional character – Dennis probably works as well as he can in a system like this.” And it’s a wonderful thing that he could find him to play. I don’t know if he could ever play in a 9-5 world. I doubt he can. But he succeeded in this world and it’s great.

“It just focuses on the final, not ours. You focus on it and you are the ones who made it what it is. … he has become an anti-hero in this society, and that is a problem. “

Rodman was fined $ 20,000 by the league and the Bulls, but reportedly made $ 250,000 for his appearance as professional wrestling.

“It was good,” Rodman told reporters at the time. “I made good friends and made a lot of money.”

Rodman caught a record 14 series rebounds in Game 4, an 86-82 victory at Chicago. The Bulls won the series and their sixth championship in six games.