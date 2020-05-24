Gilbert Arenas wins the lottery after a `` blessed '' meeting

Gilbert Arenas made millions playing in the NBA. But Van Nuys Grant High’s single star feels very fortunate to have won $ 300,000 in the California lottery on Tuesday.

This blessing, said Arenas, came from a homeless person he met the same day.

“This legend is not about good deed but the sacrifice and belief of a troubled man,” wrote Arenas on Sunday. in an Instagram post in which he shared the story of well-being.

Arenas apparently plays the lottery regularly, buying the same numbers each time in the same place. He was on his way to do it on Tuesday when he realized he didn’t have enough gas to get there.

With little time to lose and only $ 10 in cash on him at the time, Arenas stopped at a gas station along the way. It was there that the man approached him, who asked him for spare parts.

Arenas explained that he was about to buy lottery tickets and that he needed his money to buy gas. After some discussion, however, he offered the man $ 5.

According to Arenas, the man said to him: “You will not earn $ 5, so KEEP the $ 10 and after WINNING, hang me with $ 20!”

Arenas said he asked the man if he was safe. The man replied, “Yes, I know you will win.”

But when Arenas arrived at his destination, he found that the store had closed early. So he couldn’t buy lottery tickets that day after all.

At least that’s what he thought. The next day, he received an SMS informing him that he had won $ 300,000. The store owner played Arenas’ numbers for him when the triple NBA All-Star failed before closing.

True to his word, Arenas said he found the man at the gas station and “gave him his cut”. He did not disclose the amount, but it appears to be much more than what had been agreed.

“He jumped and hugged me for 5 minutes crying and then started praying,” wrote Arenas, who also posted images of the text he received informing him of the lottery win and the winning ticket.

He added: “I returned to the homeless BUT was never blessed by one. his kind gesture of my return home blessed this post. “