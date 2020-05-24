Critic: “Military Wives” hits Hulu for Memorial Day

Combine the inherent pathos of a group of army spouses waiting for their partners to return from the war with the infallible inspirational elevation of preparing for a major musical performance and you have the dependable British film “Military Wives”.

Seeing their men (and a woman) deployed to Afghanistan, the women of Flitcroft garrison have no choice but to linger on their country’s rigid upper lip. Most wives would just meet up for coffee in the morning and share alcohol at night, but after a failed attempt at a knitting club, Kate (Kristin Scott Thomas), the wife of a colonel (Greg Wise), initiates the formation of a choir and meets more than a little resistance.

Kate engages in a battle of wills with Lisa (Sharon Horgan of “Catastrophe”), who reluctantly inherited a leadership role with the recent promotion of her husband. Lisa’s laid-back improvisation style collides with Kate’s organized patrician approach, but the pair gradually form a difficult inter-class alliance as the other women realize how much they need the choir. The group presents the usual menagerie of archetypes – including the bride (Amy James-Kelly) young enough to be the daughter of Kate, the shy songbird (Gaby French) who finds her voice and the passionate off-key (Lara Rossi) whose voice offers must be concealed without hurting his feelings.

Sisterhood is forged amid tweets of songs made famous by the Human League, Cyndi Lauper and the Spice Girls, and women learn that they are “stronger together” (the motto of the real-life group that inspired the film ). An unexpected invitation to appear at a national television event at the Royal Albert Hall in London greatly increases the stakes and sets in motion the obstacles required. When the tragedy inevitably strikes, the women (most of the time) keep calm and continue.

Written by Rosanne Flynn and Rachel Tunnard, and directed by Peter Cattaneo (“The Full Monty”), the film follows standard operating procedures precisely for the bonding-via-singing and martial weepie genres. No surprise awaits, but the performances of Scott Thomas, Horgan and company and a pleasant harmonization make viewing the weekend of the “Memorial Wives” enjoyable.