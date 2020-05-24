Coronavirus tip: Banksy and Spike Jonze at the MOCA street-art show

So you can’t go to a museum right now. But you can still see “Art on the streets”.

A new website revisits the popular survey of contemporary street art in the Geffen Contemporary satellite space at the Museum of Contemporary Art in 2011, organized by then director Jeffrey Deitch. You’ll see works by Banksy, Shepard Fairey, Spike Jonze, Larry Clark and the hometown hero Mister Cartoon, among others.

You can visit the entire show at any time, free of charge, at artinthestreets.org.

Are you looking for other ways to engage in culture during your coronavirus quarantine? We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is Friday’s list, all Pacific times.

“Don Giovanni”

Bass baritone James Morris sings the title role of the legendary Lothario in the 1978 production of the Metropolitan Opera’s dark musical fable by Mozart. Costars of soprano Joan Sutherland. In Italian with English subtitles. Available from 4.30 p.m. Friday to 3.30 p.m. Saturday. Free. metopera.org

“The sound of live music!”

Carrie Underwood plays the lead role in the novitiate that turned the nanny into a large brood of Austrian widowers in this television production of the musical Rodgers and Hammerstein. Audra McDonald, Christian Borle and Laura Benanti costar. Friday at 11 a.m .; available for 48 hours. Free. youtube.com

“Off network”

The Los Angeles-based Barak Ballet is broadcasting in 2019 a representation of this original work by the company’s founder, Melissa Barak. Anytime from Friday to Sunday. Free. youtube.com

“Patriot Act: a reality show”

The theater company City Garage de Santa Monica is broadcasting its production of the political satire of Charles Duncombe in 2003, created during the war in Iraq, about an average Joe who thinks he is auditioning for a new television series. Available from 8 p.m. Friday to midnight Sunday. Pay what you can. youtube.com

LACO at home

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra broadcasts selections from two series in the 2018 orchestra’s “Sessions” series, which include works by contemporary composers Nina C. Young, Juan Pablo Contreras and Caroline Shaw, Pulitzer Prize winner. 7:30 p.m. Friday; available on request thereafter. Free. LACO.org/laco-at-home

“Liturgy”

The New York City Ballet broadcast in 2017 a performance of the dance work of choreographer Christopher Wheeldon in 2003 to the music of Arvo Pärt. Also showing: a representation in 2018 of Wheeldon’s “carousel (a dance)”. 5 p.m. Friday. Free. nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet and youtube.com

Spoleto at home

Normally held each spring in Charleston, SC, and founded by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Gian Carlo Menotti, the Spoleto Festival USA travels online and offers live recitals, archive performances, artist conferences and more again. Various hours, from Friday to June 5. Free. spoletousa.org

“Puffs, gold: seven more and more eventful years in a certain school of magic and magic”

The Playbill Playback series airs a full 2018 performance of Matt Cox’s Off-Broadway send-up from the “Harry Potter” franchise. Friday at 9 a.m .; available until May 31. $ 8.99. playbill.com

“Coffee with Conlon”

L.A. Opera launches this online chat in which conductor James Conlon discusses music and answers questions from viewers submitted via the company’s Facebook page. 5 p.m. Friday. Free. laopera.org

Hollywood Forever Cemetery Tour

The author and official tour guide of the cemetery, Karie Bible, takes a virtual tour of the local monument which is the last resting place of legendary showbiz stars such as Judy Garland and Cecil B. DeMille. 5 p.m. Friday. Free. Discoverlosangeles.com

Virtual Fringe Cabaret

The Hollywood Fringe Festival hosts an online variety show featuring comedy, music, dance and more. 8 p.m. Friday. Free. youtube.com

Our recurring recommendations on the era of coronaviruses are indexed in the same place as the lists of artistic events (sigh) used to publish.