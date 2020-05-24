Coronavirus: Quinn Cook returns to Lakers practice center

When Quinn Cook arrived at the Lakers training center on Saturday, he was greeted by the familiar and the unknown.

It was the same building in El Segundo where he had spent September to mid-March, but many other things had changed.

After crossing the door leading to the lone players’ parking lot, Cook had to stop at a station where his temperature was monitored by nurses. Before entering the building, Andrew Henk, the Lakers equipment manager, provided Cook with shoes to wear.

“Whatever shoes and flip flops we wore, we had to leave them outside. We had to wash our hands as soon as we walk in the door, “Cook said during a live broadcast with teammate Jared Dudley on Instagram. “Once we get inside, all of our stuff is there on the ground.”

Cook and Devontae Cacok were the only players using the facility on Saturday. Alex Caruso used it on Monday; Dudley said he and Danny Green plan to do it too.

The NBA closed all of the team’s facilities in mid-March. At that time, two Lakers players tested positive for COVID-19. The league has authorized teams to open their facilities from May 8.

Cook has spent most of the past two months in Los Angeles, but has gone to Atlanta and worked with Jarrett Jack, who has spent 13 seasons in the NBA and now plays on the G-League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce. Cook said he came back when it looked like Los Angeles was starting to relax its restrictions and avoid the more aggressive loosening of restrictions imposed by Georgia.

Public health officials authorized the Lakers to open their facility on Saturday for individual training with up to four players in the building at a time under the supervision of their hygienist, director of sports performance Judy Seto.

The county found the use of the facility for individual training sessions acceptable as it was part of “rehabilitation and physical well-being”.

Players can work with an assistant coach – Cook worked with Mike Penberthy – and the player and coach must follow strict protocols.

Cook said he was required to wear a mask inside the building, but not during training. Penberthy was still wearing a mask and gloves.

Cook also worked with strength trainer Gunnar Peterson in a slightly modified weight room with machines a little further away than normal.

“It felt good to be back at the facility,” said Cook.