Unusual moments create an unusual MLB project for the Dodgers

Billy Gasparino said the talent pool for the next Major League Baseball draft has been the deepest in at least five years. The Dodgers’ amateur tracing director says the crops from college pitchers and high school batters are particularly strong. People from his part of the world are salivating.

There is only one problem: the draft will be historically short.

The MLB reduced the event, which will take place almost June 10-11, from 40 rounds to five to cut costs as the league progressed without generating revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Undrafted players cannot sign for more than $ 20,000. It’s a fraction of what players wrote after the fifth round could attract in the past – last year, for example, the first choice in the sixth round was worth $ 301,600.

As a result, fewer players than ever should join the professional ranks since the implementation of the project in 1965.

“To be honest, it disappointed us and, I think, most of the Scout community,” Gasparino said in a videoconference with reporters on Friday.

The best undrafted high school players will likely go to college. The best undrafted college juniors or college junior players will likely stay in school. There will no doubt be future major leaguers in these groups. The Dodgers list alone provides ample evidence: Justin Turner (seventh round), Joc Pederson (11th round), Blake Treinen (seventh round) and Kiké Hernández (sixth round).

The Dodgers have six picks in this year’s shortened version – 29th, 60th, 66th, 100th, 130th and 159th overall. MLB has frozen the assigned values ​​of each choice to last year’s dollar figures, so the Dodgers’ bonus pool will be $ 5,928,400. Teams are not allowed to save all of this amount spent on undrafted players; they can only spend it on players in the five round draft.

“This will really take out a lot of the creativity,” said Gasparino. “It’s going to be a challenge. It’s just these six choices. If you don’t spend the money, it won’t be spent. “

Teams will also delay signing bonuses. Clubs are allowed to pay a maximum of $ 100,000 within 30 days of a player’s signature, half of the remainder before July 1, 2021 and the remainder before July 1, 2022. The signature deadline has been extended until August 1 to give teams more time to do physical exams.

The destination of the players once they have signed remains uncertain. The chances of one of the affiliated minor leagues organizing a 2020 season are slim. For the Dodgers’ draft picks, it likely means they’ll show up at the Spring Training Center in Glendale, Arizona.

In addition to the unprecedented format of the event and the imprecise consequences, the COVID-19 pandemic asked teams to review their typical preparation process.

The epidemic has reduced baseball seasons in middle and high schools, restricted organizations from contacting prospects with phone calls and video chats, and made clubs work remotely with limited information. Teams are not allowed to see players live, so they are limited to the videos players send to the league. The images – usually a player training with a stick or launching a lifter paddock session – reassure more than anything.

“It’s a little bit of value,” said Gasparino. “It still wouldn’t prevail on our information base, but it helps. Sometimes for peace of mind. Like, “Yeah, he has 10 fingers and two feet and he can throw.”

Gasparino said the Dodgers have held daily meetings on Zoom since the MLB suspended operations in mid-March. He explained that they typically spend three to four hours examining eight to ten players in each session. He said they had discussed about 165 players until Friday. They will start ranking players and going into detail on Monday.

“We have more time to really delve into the information, the video, the looks we have had that I think we will continue to perform,” said Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. “And as we dig deeper, it obviously affects their ranking.”

The biggest challenge, according to Gasparino, is how to weigh the small samples from the games this spring. Colleges have played a maximum of 25% of their seasons. Some high schools in the north of the country did not play a single game.

Gasparino said reality has forced him and his colleagues to take on more risk this year. As uncomfortable as it sounds, they had no choice.