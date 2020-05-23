This day in sport: “Basebrawl” for the Yankees, Red Sox in 1976

The hot button was pushed on the rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox on this date in 1976 when the teams engaged in a fight at the Yankee Stadium.

Red Sox pitcher Bill “Spaceman” Lee and Yankees’ third base player Graig Nettles were kicked out. Lee suffered cartilage damage to the shoulder after being hit by nettles. New York outfielder Lou Piniella was sent to hospital for x-rays on an injured hand. The fight started after Piniella hit wide receiver Carlton Fisk in a home game to end the sixth inning.

The Red Sox ended up winning 8-2 behind Carl Yastrzemski’s two circuits. The second was Yastrzemski’s fifth circuit in two games, tying the major league record held by 11 other players. He was the first American League player to achieve the feat since the Tony Lazzeri Yankees did so in 1936.

The Dodgers were to celebrate Walker Buehler’s pendulum against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night. The Angels were to play the third of four games in Kansas City against the Royals. The two games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are other memorable games and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1900 – The second modern summer Olympic Games open in Paris. Nearly 1,000 athletes from 24 countries participate. Archery, football, rowing and horse riding are among the introduced sports. American athletes win 17 of 23 athletic events and French competitors win more than 100 medals.

1919 – Babe Ruth of the Red Sox wins a game on the mound and on marble when he hits his first career slam to beat the St. Louis Browns 6-4. Ruth started a full game, allowing nine hits and four steps to make it 3-0.

1941 – After victories in the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, Whirlaway races against older horses for the first time and beats four rivals, including the winner of San Juan Capistrano Handicap Mioland, in the Henry of Navarre handbag at Belmont Park At New York. Whirlaway, known as Whacky Whirly because he finds it hard to run in a straight line, takes the lead at the turn for the house and records an easy win.

1978 – Affirmed, ridden by the teenager Steve Cauthen, continues his equine war with his rival Alydar and wins the Preakness Stakes by a neck. This is the sixth victory of the Florida chestnut colt in eight races against Alydar, whom Affirmed would meet again in his quest for the Triple Crown in the Belmont Stakes.

1990 – Number 3 Monica Seles of Yugoslavia ends Steffi Graf’s 66-game winning streak and wins the German Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory. The Graf streak is the second longest in the modern era of women’s tennis. Martina Navratilova won 74 straight games in 1984. Seles, 16, put 63 minutes to oust Graf, who was chasing his fifth German Open title.

1999 – Robin Ventura is the first big player to win Grand Slam tournaments in two doubles games, leading the New York Mets to a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, 11-10 and 10-1. In the first game, Ventura places Jim Abbott’s court in the right field for his 13th career slam. In the last drink, on a 3-2 count with the bases loaded, Ventura strikes deeply to exit Horacio Estrada for No. 14.

2005 – Nextel Cup rookie Kyle Busch is the youngest driver, at age 20, to win a NASCAR truck series race. Busch leads for 77 laps and holds Terry Cook and Ted Musgrave in a three-lap closing sprint in the Quaker Steak & Lube 200 at Lowe’s Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.

2006 – After a false start, Barbaro, winner of the Kentucky Derby, breaks down at the start of the Preakness Stakes, galloping a few hundred meters in the path of his eight rivals. Barbaro fractured three bones in his right hind leg, ending any chance of winning a Triple Crown and his career. Bernardini wins the million dollar race, beating Sweetn northernsaint by 5 1/4 lengths.

2007 – Roger Federer ends Rafael Nadal’s 81-game winning streak on clay with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 victory in the Hamburg Masters final in Germany. It’s Federer’s first clay court title in two years. Nadal, ranked No. 2 in the world behind Federer, has been undefeated on the surface since April 2005, a round which included 13 tournament titles.

2012 – LeBron James scores 40 points and Dwyane Wade adds 30 points as the Miami Heat defeats the Indiana Pacers 101-93 to tie the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals in two games each. James recovers 18 rebounds and nine assists to become the second player to post these numbers in a playoff game, joining the Lakers ’Elgin Baylor, who did so in 1961.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press