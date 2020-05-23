Sports Day: Dodgers Shawn Green Has 4 Game

The Dodgers Shawn Green, who struggled to hit the ball out of the home field, had one of the most prolific games in baseball history to date in 2002 when he hit four homers and set a league record. majors of 19 goals in total in 16-3 rout of the Milwaukee brewers.

Green capped a six hit, six point, seven RBI day with a 450-foot reliever off reliever Jose Cabrera in the ninth inning, making him the 14th player to complete four homers in one game.

“It was great – it was like idling when that last ball went out,” said third base Dodger coach Glenn Hoffman. “It gave me goosebumps. It gave me chills. “

Green, who had only hit .238, joined Gil Hodges as the only Dodgers to have four homers in one game.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers were scheduled to face the Cleveland Indians on Saturday in the second of three games at Dodger Stadium in what would have been the “Legends of Dodger Baseball” bobblehead party. The Angels and Athletics had an appointment to play the second of three games at Oakland.

In Major League Soccer, the Galaxy and Real Salt Lake would have met at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

Here is an overview of other memorable games and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1922 – Harry Greb, nicknamed “the Pittsburgh Windmill”, beats his idol Gene Tunney at Madison Square Garden to win the American lightweight title. Greb obtains a unanimous decision after 15 brutal rounds in which he fractures Tunney’s nose in the first round and opens a deep gash on his left eye. It was the only loss in Tunney’s professional career, when he retired at 65-1-1 six years later.

1935 – The first major league night baseball game scheduled for Cincinnati at Crosley Field is postponed due to rain. The next night, the Reds faced the Philadelphia Phillies against a crowd of 20,422 and won 2-1 in a full game launched by Paul Derringer.

1936 – Rushaway, ridden by Johnny Longden, wins his second high stakes race in as many days when he takes the 1¼ mile Latvia Derby by six lengths on the Latonia Race Track in Covington, Ky., Detained 300 miles away in Aurora, the Eve.

1953 – Native Dancer, with Eric Guerin in the saddle, avenges his loss of a head to Dark Star in the Kentucky Derby when he borders Jamie K. by a neck in the Preakness Stakes. Nicknamed the “Gray Ghost”, Native Dancer would win the Belmont Stakes and the Travers Stakes.

1976 – Boston Celtics center Dave Cowens dominated the opening game of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns with a 25-point performance and 21 rebounds in a 98-87 victory. Jo Jo White scores 22 for Boston and Alvan Adams has 26 for the Suns, who shoot only 38%.

1991 – Paul Dougherty, a former English League player and 5’2 inches one of the shortest in the sport, scores two goals and adds two assists to help the San Diego Sockers win their fourth league championship in major hall 8-6 ​​consecutive on the Cleveland Croquer.

1997 – In the first singles final in NCAA history, Stanford’s Lilia Osterloh defeated M.C. of Florida White 6-1, 6-1 to win the women’s singles championship. Eighth-seeded Osterloh takes just 50 minutes to beat the unranked White, breaking her serve six times. Osterloh is only the third freshman to win a singles title.

2002 – Sam Snead, whose perfect golf swing has brought him a record 82 wins on the PGA tour, including three Masters, and has earned him a reputation as one of the most gifted athletes in the game. game, dies at his home in Hot Springs, Virginia. at the age of 89. Snead is one of the first golfers to design overflowing galleries with foolproof precision training that has earned him the nickname “Slammin ‘Sammy”.

2005 – The Russian Anastasia Myskina is the first defending champion of the French Open to be eliminated in the first round when she is beaten by Spain Maria Sanchez Lorenzo 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 at Roland Garros in Paris . Myskina played listlessly in the final set, winning only 14 points while committing 19 direct faults.

2009 – Alabama sophomore Kelsi Dunne is the first player to show up without a hit in the NCAA post-season softball game. Dunne holds Jacksonville State without a hit for the second straight day in a 9-0 victory in regular rain at the Tuscaloosa Super Regional. The two hitting ties tied for an NCAA playoff record and helped send the Crimson Tide to the Women’s College World Series for the sixth time.

2017 – At their Spring League meeting in Chicago, NFL owners voted to reduce the overtime period from 15 minutes to 10 during pre-season and regular season games. They also agree to give players plenty of leeway to celebrate after a touchdown.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press