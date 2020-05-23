Restaurant owners face delivery services for high fees

Restaurants that remain closed to customers during the coronavirus pandemic have turned to delivery apps like GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats to continue serving customers. But now the restaurant industry is rebelling against the fees charged by these companies, which they claim can gobble up to 30% of the customer’s tab for an order.

City councils in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, DC and elsewhere have taken the side of the restaurant industry, recently voting to cap delivery company fees at 15% of the price of each order. . Grubhub, that Uber would have approached with a takeover offer, declares itself opposed to the measures.

The fight against delivery costs comes at a time when restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic, with restaurants across the country forced to close their doors at dinner in person since March. The move to take-out and delivery has kept some restaurants open, but many continue to struggle.

Grubhub, for his part, says that limiting fees will only hurt restaurants.

“Grubhub strongly opposes the proposed cap on fees paid by restaurants for delivery and marketing services. Any cap on fees – no matter how long – will have damaging and unintended consequences for local businesses, deliverers, the diners and the local economy, “the company said in testimony to the Columbia District Council before voting on the cap earlier this month.

Restaurant owners say Grubhub can help them reach more customers, but fees are an issue. To take Ed mcfarland, which owns Ed’s Lobster Bar, a seafood restaurant with locations in Manhattan and Sag Harbor, New York. He says he only signed with Grubhub when he was forced to close his restaurant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I am present on almost all delivery services right now and I would never have joined without the closure. I was still against it because of the high fees,” he told CBS MoneyWatch.

But for now, the exposure is worth it, said McFarland, noting that customers are using apps to find food options they might not have known otherwise.

To make it worth it, he tweaked his takeout menu to offer lower-cost foods like burgers, so his margins are wider, in addition to his fresh seafood offerings.

“It’s basically a survival technique that I used to cut my food costs by 10 points, and it’s always difficult to show a margin with delivery services,” said McFarland.

Still, the apps help generate income and employed workers.

“To get the range, you need the services right now,” he said.