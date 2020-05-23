Property in vogue: new areas for Trump National development seek $ 9.5 million

At Rancho Palos Verdes, a rare opportunity to own one of two modern buildings in the Estates at Trump National enclave sold for $ 9.5 million.

The home under construction is one of 36 residences in the development adjacent to the Trump National Golf Course, according to registration officer Andy Dane Carter. The property was put up for sale during its development to give potential buyers the opportunity to customize the finishes to their liking.

Perched at the top of one of the last lots of “front bluff”, the Spanish-inspired residence offers breathtaking views of the golf course and the coast. The 7,100 square foot house, designed by architect Louie Tomaro, includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an elevator and a multimedia room. Bookmatched stone floors imported from Portugal run everywhere.

The window walls offer panoramic views of the coastline and the Trump National Golf Course. (Address)

The house sits on just over half an acre with a custom pool.

Before COVID-19 arrived, the area’s housing market had one of its best quarters in years, according to Carter.

And for the high-end Los Angeles market, the pandemic has done little to slow demand. Earlier this month, Carter sold another Trump National property as part of a cash deal for $ 4.1 million.

“Buyers are contacting us from all over the world,” he said.

Carter is an agent for Address, the Ventura-based brokerage founded by Troy Palmquist.