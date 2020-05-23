Producer Bob Yari targets $ 4.7 million in Beverly Grove

Film and television producer Bob Yari, whose credits include Kevin Costner’s program “Yellowstone”, has put a contemporary house for sale in the Beverly Grove area back for $ 4.695 million.

Tucked away behind a modern fence, the polished exhibit space was offered for sale or rental earlier this year for $ 21,000 a month or $ 4,495 million, respectively.

Built in 2009, the multi-storey house catches the eye with its stone and marble elements and golden accents. About 6,000 square feet of open-plan living space contains a chef’s kitchen with imported countertops, formal living and dining rooms, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

1/14 The backyard. (Nicholas Property Group) 2/14 A floating glass staircase connects each floor. There is also an elevator. (Nicholas Property Group) 3/14 The dining room. (Nicholas Property Group) 4/14 Glass walls overlook the pool and the cabin. (Nicholas Property Group) 5/14 The living room. (Nicholas Property Group) 6/14 The chef’s cuisine. (Nicholas Property Group) 7/14 The main bathroom. (Nicholas Property Group) 8/14 The dressing room. (Nicholas Property Group) 9/14 The upper balcony. (Nicholas Property Group) ten/14 Room. (Nicholas Property Group) 11/14 The wine cellar and the bar. (Nicholas Property Group) 12/14 The wine cellar. (Nicholas Property Group) 13/14 The roof bridge. (Nicholas Property Group) 14/14 The front. (Nicholas Property Group)

The lower basement houses a glass wine cellar and a wet bar. An elevator and a floating glass staircase connect each floor.

Outdoor facilities include a saltwater pool and a cabin. A rooftop terrace with a spa offers panoramic views of the city.

Yari acquired the property through a limited company in 2016 for $ 1.199 million, according to the records.

Dustin Nicholas of Nicholas Property Group holds the list.

Yari produced the 2004 thriller Crash, which won three Oscars, including one for best picture. Last year, he produced the thriller “Above Suspicion”, which starred “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke. He also directed and produced the 2015 biographical film “Papa Hemingway in Cuba”.