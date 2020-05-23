Pakistan International Airlines plane crashes in Karachi with 98 people on board

An airliner carrying 98 people crashed Friday in a residential area of ​​the Pakistani city of Karachi. Pakistan International Airlines said that flight PK 8303 fell with 91 passengers and 7 crew members on board.

There was no official word on the number of casualties, but the Pakistani leader tweeted his condolences “to the families of the deceased”.

Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar was quoted by the Associated Press as telling reporters at the scene that all who were on the airliner died in the crash, but national government officials said that at least two people on the plane are said to have survived. .

Firefighters spray water on the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines plane after it crashed in a residential area of ​​Karachi on May 22, 2020. RIZWAN TABASSUM / AFP / Getty



Part of the confusion was likely between the victims among those on the ground when the plane fell – it destroyed five or six houses – and those on board the plane.

Maria Usman of CBS News said that the PIA Airbus A320 had crashed in an area called Jinnah Gardens, near the port city of Karachi airport.

An airport source told CBS News that the pilot had informed the control tower that one of the aircraft’s two engines had failed. The control tower advised the pilot that two runways were cleared for the landing, but air traffic control lost communication with the crew and the aircraft crashed shortly after. Witnesses reported seeing an engine on fire before the plane fell.

Rescue workers remove a body from the site after a Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed into a residential area in Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2020. ASIF HASSAN / AFP / Getty



Rescue efforts were underway and an interior ministry official in Pakistan told CBS News that there were survivors, but no figures could be confirmed, and it was unclear it was referring to people who were on the ground or on the plane at the time of the crash.

A video shared online by GEO TV from Pakistan showed an emergency team trying to reach the scene through the rubble, with flames still visible in the background. Others showed huge clouds of black smoke floating between very tight buildings in the residential area.

The Lahore PIA Airbus A320 was about to land in Karachi when it crashed into the Model Colony of Malir Cant Karachi.#Plane crash pic.twitter.com/tYoxURCT3g – Murtaza Mubejo (@MurtazaPPP) May 22, 2020

Abdul Sattar Khokhar, spokesman for the country’s aeronautical authority, confirmed that the flight was going to Karachi from Lahore. The Associated Press quoted witnesses as saying that the Airbus A320 appeared to have attempted to land at least twice before crashing into the residential area near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The accident occurred just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume after the planes were stopped during a lockdown over the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is also happening as Pakistanis across the country prepare to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the start of the Muslim holidays of Eid al-Fitr, with many travelers returning home to cities and towns.

Shocked and saddened by the PIA crash. I am in contact with the PIA CEO, Arshad Malik, who left for Karachi and with the rescue and relief teams on the ground because it is the priority at the moment. An immediate investigation will be opened. Prayers and condolences go to the families of the deceased. – Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed condolences to the victims of the accident in a tweet, promising an immediate investigation into the disaster.

Pakistan has a track record of military and civilian aviation security, with frequent aircraft and helicopter crashes over the years.

In 2016, a Pakistan International Airlines plane caught fire after one of its two turboprop engines failed as it flew far north to Islamabad, killing more than 40 people.

This is a story in development and will be updated.