Pakistan: at least two men survived deadly plane crash

Investigators paint through the wreckage at the scene of a fatal plane crash in Pakistan which happened early Friday morning. An Airbus jet with nearly 100 people on board fell in a residential area of ​​Karachi city – and at least two survived.

It was a horror scene when the Airbus, taken by a security camera, crashed in the neighborhood. Rescuers found bank president Zafar Masood in the wreckage. Masood only suffered fractures.

His teammate Muhammad Zubair also survived. “The plane caught fire … I unbuckled my seat belt and saw the light,” he said from his hospital bed.

Security personnel search for victims in the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines plane after it crashed in a residential area of ​​Karachi on May 22, 2020. Asif Hassan / Getty Images



Aviation officials say the A320, carrying 98 people, took off from Lahore and was about to land in Karachi when it lost the two engines.

The country had barely resumed domestic flights after weeks of coronavirus foreclosure. Prime Minister Imran Khan promises a “full investigation”.